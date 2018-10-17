The off-camera drama that the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are facing is even more riveting than the recent antics we've seen onscreen. In addition to Jenni "JWoww" Farley filing for divorce and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino being sentenced to a prison stint, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had his fair share of complications with his girlfriend, who he shares a child with. Although things between them seem to have cooled lately, Ronnie's girlfriend Jen Harley says Jersey Shore is the root of all their problems as a couple. Is it time for Ortiz-Magro to "staaaaph" filming the show?

PEOPLE reports that Harley, who gave birth to the pair's daughter Ariana Sky in April, took to her Instagram Stories to spill the tea about her thoughts on Ortiz-Magro's Jersey Shore fame. Less than two weeks after she shared on Instagram that she and Ortiz-Magro were "the best they've ever been," Harley revealed via the app's Q and A feature that the MTV series is the major source of the on-and-off couple's issues. In response to a fan's question about how she liked being on the show, Harley wrote alongside a blank-faced emoji, "Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems."

Harley and Ortiz-Magro made headlines this past spring when their public feuds about cheating allegations led to a split, a reconciliation, and even a physical altercation in June. When Harley later allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car In Las Vegas while their daughter was in the backseat, she was arrested for domestic battery, but the Clark County District Attorney's Office decided there was "insufficient evidence" to prosecute her. Ortiz-Magro then took a break from filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation's second season to be with his daughter, but as of Oct. 5, the couple considered themselves "strong" after their bumpy patch.

Harley also revealed on her Stories that she would prefer Ortiz-Magro to quit the show for the sake of their relationship. She bluntly revealed that she doesn't watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation at all, even when she appears on it. ICYMI, she's definitely not into the fame game that some of the cast's significant others have played in the past.

The tight-knit cast of Jersey Shore always has each other's backs, and when one of the couple's fights was recently addressed on the show, Ortiz-Magro's co-stars understandably took his side in the argument. One of Harley's followers asked her if the gang's comments about her hurt her, but it looks like it'll take a lot worse than a few negative remarks for Harley to completely break. She told the fan, "They're Ron's friends at the end of the day [and] when [he and I] fight, my friends talk [expletive] about him."

We don't know if these answers are just Harley being honest or hinting at more trouble in her relationship with Ortiz-Magro, but it's clear that very little will prevent her from sharing her truth. If Jersey Shore Family Vacation is brought back for more episodes, we'll have to wait and see if Ortiz-Magro joins the group once again.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.