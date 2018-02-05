Navigating the tricky waters of Valentine's Day with someone you are seeing casually isn't always easy. After all, the consumer-sphere would like to have us believe that this is the day to show your partner how much you love them in the form of extravagant, sentimental gifts. And let's face it: If love was what you and your hookup buddy were looking for, then there's a pretty big chance you wouldn't just be hooking up with each other. But, of course, sometimes our feelings blindside us. So if you're in need of some romantic texts to send your hookup buddy on Valentine's Day, the good news is, they do exist... but tread carefully.

Take it from me. As someone who fell as hard as one could possibly fall for a guy I was seeing pretty casually but shared many firsts with, if you are trying to turn a hookup buddy into a partner, then you could be headed down a road filled with heartbreak. And while sending a sweet text in hopes that they will realize you want more may seem like the perfect way to drop a hint, it's also a signal that can get lost in translation. Why? Because the truth of the matter is, feelings are hard to communicate properly over text.

If you're really wanting more out of a relationship both parties have already deemed casual, then that is something that should probably be addressed in a face-to-face conversation. But if it's still early on in the game and you both have been making moves that cross into serious dating territory, then sending a Valentine's Day text is totally acceptable.

1. "Seeing all of these cute couples made me think of you. Happy Valentine's Day!"

IMO, if you're wanting a relationship but you're hoping to let things develop with time, that's totally understandable. But in order to avoid wasting time pining after someone who is on a completely different page than you are, sometimes it's better to put yourself out there in a not-so-subtle way. Their response to a text letting them know that you think your casual thing could develop into something real will probably let you know what's up. But again, having an honest, in-person conversation at some point is almost always the best route.

2. "Roses are red. Violets are blue. I love seeing you naked. Hope you feel the same way, too. ;)"

If making your relationship-y feelings known feels like a bit too much to take on, sending a cute, more "hookup-y" text is a good way to at least acknowledge that you were thinking of them on Valentine's Day... which does have romantic implications. Just don't forget that the majority of single people do feel a bit lonely on Valentine's Day, so it's tempting to cling to the closest thing that feels good, and your hookup may interpret your message in that way.

So, yep, I'll say it again: If you could actually see yourself with this person in a real way, then a great first step is to bite the bullet and talk about it.

3. "Hope you're having an awesome day! Happy Valentine's Day."

Now, it's worth noting that, in the current dating climate, "dating" and "hooking up" can start to overlap a bit, especially during the first couple of months. And before you've been with you fling a few months, having "the talk" may be a bit premature. So if Valentine's Day happens to fall in this grey area, sending a casual text just to let them know you care is a thoughtful gesture. It'll keep you on their mind, and who knows? Maybe they'll start thinking about their feelings for you, too.

Remember, it's super important to be honest with yourself about what you're looking for when it comes to dating. While we might go into something with a casual mentality, that can easily be high-jacked by our emotions. The truth is, amazing relationships can be made with so many different people. But to truly make things work in the long run, both people have to want the relationship, and having a great hookup dynamic doesn't necessarily mean that either of you are ready to be in a real relationship together.

At the end of the day, in order for a great relationship to blossom, you have to start by being honest with yourself and with your potential partner — casual or not.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!