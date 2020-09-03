Robert Pattinson Reportedly Has Coronavirus & 'The Batman' Filming Is Paused

On Sept. 3, reports came out that the highly anticipated new The Batman movie had halted production because a crew member had tested positive for the coronavirus. Later that day, it was revealed it was the movie's star, Robert Pattinson, who reportedly has coronavirus — according to Vanity Fair and multiple other industry outlets. Elite Daily reached out to Pattinson's team and Warner Bros. for confirmation but did not hear back in time for publication.

The Batman had already been filming back in March when the coronavirus pandemic forced productions around the world to shut down. It resumed filming in the UK at the start of September, only to be halted again just three days into the month. Warner Bros. has confirmed the film is on hold due to someone from the Batman team having the virus, but the company did not confirm who that person was.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," a Warner Bros. statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter read. "Filming is temporarily paused."

However, Vanity Fair reported that a "well-placed source" confirmed it was indeed Pattinson who tested positive. Several other publications have also independently reported the same. As of Sept. 3, it's unclear what condition Pattinson is in.

The Batman has a star-studded cast. In addition to Pattinson, there's Zoe Kravitz playing Catwoman, Colin Farrell playing the Penguin, Paul Dano playing Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson. Aside from Pattinson, there are no reports on whether any of the other cast or crew members have tested positive.

It's unclear how this temporary pause in The Batman's production will affect its premiere date, which is currently slated for Oct. 1, 2021. Here's hoping for the health and safety of all of Gotham's citizens.

