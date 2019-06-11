If you follow beauty news religiously or you keep close tabs on social media personalities, chances are you've heard about the drama that's recently unfolded around a certain high-profile YouTuber. Over the past handful of days, reports of hair in Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics lipsticks have been surfacing from disappointed fans, and the claims are tainting the beauty brand's recent launch. Customers have taken to Twitter to share photos of their new lipsticks, accusing the brand of selling Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics lipsticks that appear to be covered in little white fibers and looking gritty, melted, or otherwise deformed. It's an unfortunate start to what was expected to be an exciting new brand, but Hill promises to rectify the issue ASAP. In response to the backlash, in a tweet posted on June 7, Hill said:

I want to thank you all for the unbiased feedback on my lipstick collection. The good, the bad & the ugly. Every comment or concern that has been brought to my attention has not been taken lightly. My team and I are working nonstop to address any & all issues you may be having.

Elite Daily reached out to the brand for further comment on the claims against the lipsticks, but did not hear back at the time of publish.

Having previously collaborated with Morphe and Becca Cosmetics, Hill is not entirely new to the product side of the beauty industry. A YouTube mega star since 2011, she quietly decided to create her own brand five years ago and has focused on perfecting her initial drop since. That drop finally arrived in May in the form of a 20-shade lipstick collection, and while it was an immediate hit (it received ace reviews from Refinery29 editors and sold out at lightning speed), it's reputation has since gone downhill in light of the negative claims and feedback from fans.

One of the many complaints that's been repeatedly tweeted about is that fans feel the lipsticks have arrived to them with gritty, bumpy textures. "I just received my @jaclyncosmetics lipsticks today and after 1 use noticed all these lumps. I'm scared @Jaclynhill WTF is this!!!" Tweeted one rightfully freaked out customer claimed.

Another customer also had an issue with the texture of her lipstick, but on a totally different scale — she found a sizable ball of what appears to be plastic or something similar in the middle of her tube, and documented it via a shocking snap.

Customers reported tubes of lipstick arrived melted, smooshed, or otherwise deformed, with some users even going so far as to report their tubes crumbled or collapsed after only one use. "Very disappointed. @Jaclynhill@jaclyncosmetics. Both my lipsticks came in melted/broken..." wrote one user.

"This is not right they keep breaking!" wrote another.

Perhaps most alarmingly of all, customers were also reporting their lipsticks were arriving covered in little tiny hairs.

Hill was quick to respond to her disgruntled fans via her personal Twitter account, writing that "every comment or concern that has been brought to my attention has not been taken lightly."

She went on to respond that her team is working tirelessly to figure out why the lipsticks appear to be arriving with unfavorable textures and promised to make things right via refunds and product replacements.

Finally, Hill addressed the reports of hair in a tweet, explaining, "My factory used brand new white gloves to do quality control & they shed all over my product! We switched to rubber gloves 2 days ago & will make sure this never happens again."

Hopefully, this controversy was merely a rough start for Hill's brand and will only help to strengthen its future products.