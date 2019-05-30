A certain YouTube-famous blogger has finally launched her long-awaited eponymous beauty line and it arrives in the form of a seriously gorgeous collection of lipsticks. How much do Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics' So Rich Lipsticks cost? They're incredibly reasonable and come at different price points based on how many you buy, so trust me when I say this is a drop you don't want to miss out on.

Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics is years in the making, so you know that everything within the line was created and fine tuned with the utmost of care. Hill has collaborated on products with BECCA cosmetics and Morphe Cosmetics in the past, so she's gained some expert experience from industry heavyweights. Her debut So Rich Lipsticks collection includes 20 shades of creamy perfection, without a berry, plum, or rosy hue in sight. Every single lipstick is a different tonal nude, which is a fact that already sets this collection apart. Hill explained her reasoning for the color choice in an interview with Allure:

"I feel like when every single brand launches a collection [of lipsticks], whether it's 10 colors, 15, 20, it's predominately colorful shades. They'll launch 15, 16 oranges, reds, and purples, but give us four nudes. And those four nudes are supposed to work for every skin tone? You can never have too many nudes, so I wanted to create a line that everyone — male, female, old, young — can be like, alright, this brand is going to have a beautiful nude to match my skin amazingly."

Pretty cool, right? I know I always struggle to find the perfect nude for my skin tone, which has a very red undertone, so this collection is definitely one I'll be checking out. It's also good to know that inclusivity is part of Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics' brand DNA and plays a central role in their product creation process. From Nude AF, a light cream nude, to Ambition, a deep brown color, the shade range truly runs the gamut.

In terms of texture, So Rich Lipsticks promise to be ultra hydrating and conditioning thanks to their formula containing Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu butter, Avocado Oil and Sunflower Seed Oil. These aren't shades that will dry out your pout and leave it feeling flaky, so you can wear them all day and night long.

You can snag So Rich Lipsticks one tube at a time for $18 a pop or in trios for $49 at jaclyncosmetics.com. Three out of the four trios are already sold out though, so cross your fingers that they're restocked soon. If you really love the collection and simply can't choose your favorite few shades from it, it's also available to buy in full. The entire Power Nudes 20-piece collection will run you $295, which is definitely a pretty penny, but considering you'll basically be set with nude lipsticks for life, it just might be worth it.

Hill described her debut offering as "luxurious, blingy, sparkly, trendy, and neutral" in the interview with Allure and honestly, it's spot on.