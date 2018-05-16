I am stoked for this Saturday, May 19th and it's not just because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will finally say "I do." In honor of their wedding, one of my favorite footwear retailers is offering huge discounts and my sneaker-needing self can't wait to shop them. Reebok's Royal Flash Sale is the sweetest addition to an already sweet day and once you hear the discounts, I think you'll agree.

As explained in a press release from the brand, "Actress, women’s activist and soon-to-be Royal, Meghan Markle, has been a long-time fan of the global lifestyle brand and a dedicated supporter, who is often spotted wearing our key Classic silhouettes. Deeply rooted in UK heritage since the brand’s founding in 1958, Reebok is honoring our British legacy and celebrating the Royal Wedding by offering 25 percent off our favorite classic models, this Saturday, 5/19."

By "favorite classic models" they mean over 80 men's and women's styles. Looking for a pink sneakers? They'll be on sale. What about a pair made from white leather? Those will be included, too. You can check out every single silhouette that will be offered within the sale here and some of my favorite picks below.

The sale will start at 12:00 am EST on the 19th and run through 3:00 am on the 20, so you'll have a full 27 hours to shop it. Hopefully those early morning mimosas you'll be drinking during that viewing party you're attending will encourage you to splurge on a few pairs.

You're Doing Grape

This dusty lilac shoe is all kinds of perfect for summer style. Lilac is trending for 2018 (you only need to look to spring/ summer 2018 runways for proof), meaning just by having these on your feet you'll be in the sartorial know, and fashion girls have proven time and time again that sneakers re a season-less favorite. Wear them with jeans and a tee for a typical relaxed look or with a cool floral dress for a birthday brunch. The combination of leather and mesh on these shoes, specifically, give them a bit of a retro sporty feel. Almost too cool to handle.

Fresh to Death

Remember when those white and green Sam Smith Adidas shoes were everywhere? These are way cooler, at least in my opinion. A sleek, classic white shoe with subtle kelly green details, they go with just about anything. If my head is in the same space on my wedding day as it is now, I'm going to be wearing sneakers whenever I walk down the aisle. These would totally be a contender.

Princess Peach

These just make me want to go to the nearest ice cream shop and get some beach sorbet. I love their warm dusty hue almost as much as I love the way their cool woven texture looks against their suede texture. The white treads add a fresh design detail while the silhouette reads sporty and light.

Holy Union

Perforated leather always gives me this throwback nostalgia to the '90s. Considering it's my favorite fashion era, that's a good thing. These leather sneakers feature a perforated leather material that gives the illusion of tiny polka dots, while their faded dusty peach hue is perfect for balmy summer days.

Back to Black

This unisex shoe is like the footwear version of an LBD: it's sleek, sexy, and streamlined, and definitely goes with anything. Made of Reebok's Ultraknit material, they also boast optimal comfort.

Sneak Attack

The faux-reptile finish of these chalky pink shoes is everything. It boasts a subtle patent sheen that renders the style total head-turners.