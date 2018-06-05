Forget those Bachelor Nation couples formed across the barriers of seasons and spinoff shows, because I still find Tia Booth and Raven Gates' pre-show friendship one of the most adorable things that the franchise has shown us. The ladies appeared on The Bachelor a year apart, and while Tia didn't snag the title of Season 14's Bachelorette as many predicted before Arie's breakup scandal, she's still playing a role in the show's ongoing drama. As Episode 2 revealed, Tia briefly dated contestant Colton Underwood before Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette was filmed, and her hometown friend may have the inside scoop. Raven live-tweeted The Bachelorette and she isn't holding back from teasing about all the dirt.

While Tia's Twitter page has been inactive since the day after the season premiere, Raven dropped some subtle hints about Tia's connection to Colton throughout the airing of Episode 2. Before The Bachelorette began, she retweeted preview footage of Colton's confession to Becca, admitting that her live tweeting that night was not to be missed. In true dysfunctional Bachelor family fashion, Bachelorette alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams responded to the message with a GIF that summed up how we all felt about Raven's clue.

Once the truth about Colton was revealed on TV, Raven teased her Twitter followers even more, sending out a poll asking whether or not she should "spill the tea" about Tia and Colton.

According to Colton, he and Tia only spent a weekend together, which apparently constitutes a relationship in his eyes, and parted ways because there were no serious feelings between the two at the time. Speaking to Becca on a group date, he said:

If my feelings were strong enough, I wouldn’t have came on [the show]. I think that from what I know of you, we could build something awesome. We could have the time. Whereas it wasn’t there, moving forward, with [Tia].

Upon hearing the news, Becca admitted that the reveal was frustrating, but she still gave Colton a rose, keeping him around for at least another week.

However, next week's promo footage promises an awkward meeting between Colton and Tia on the obligatory "meet the lead's Bachelor friends/your future Paradise hookups" group date. Now that we're several weeks past the end of Bachelorette filming and the shooting of Paradise is likely to start soon, anything could have happened between Tia and Colton since that date. While Tia is essentially a guarantee for the Paradise cast, this drama with Colton is too good for him not to pop up on the beach (after this bombshell, I'm willing to bet that he's not engaged to Becca).

Although her poll is still active, Raven tweeted again at the end of the night, basically confirming that her lips were sealed.

Raven seems to have no qualms about dipping in and out of Bachelor Nation for the sake of her friends. Last week, she tweeted a request for Season 14 contestants Leo and Joe to go to Paradise and fall for her friend, but she didn't specify who this Bachelor lady was. You think Kristina Schulman is up for Paradise Round 2?

Colton hasn't addressed his role in the latest episode online yet, but seeing as he reunites with Tia next week, any uncertainty ought to be cleared up soon. Plus, thanks to the season trailer, we know that he makes it far enough to have a one-on-one with Becca and tell her that he's a virgin, so him seeing Tia again probably turns out to be a little anti-climatic. But such is the way of many potential Bachelorette explosions, right?

The Bachelorette returns on Tuesday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.