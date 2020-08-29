For all their lyrical bravado, hip-hop's favorite couple is actually super affectionate when they're out of the studio. You probably could've guessed that Saweetie isn't actually "ICY" all the time. (Her name is Saweetie!) And you'll be delighted to find that Huncho is seriously warm and fuzzy for his girl. Quavo's quotes about Saweetie prove that this Migo is truly a softie. Despite his tough-guy persona, it's clear that he has been heart-eyes for his partner since they first started seeing each other.

Fans suspected a romance brewing in summer 2018, when Saweetie starred as Quavo's love interest in the "WORKIN ME" video. It wasn't until September 2018 that she confirmed they were dating, and March 2019 that they were Instagram-official. For the inaugural couples' post, Quavo shared the cover for Saweetie's project ICY, and captioned the post, "I C Y M I D N I G H T 💎❄️💎 YESSSIRRRR!!! @saweetie Icy MasterpieceCHO Is Proud Of U!!!!"

That should have been the first sign to fans that everything coming out of Quavo's mouth regarding his Saweetie was going to be major supportive boyfriend goals. Here's what else he's said about his beloved. (Spoiler: It'll make you tear up a little.)

She Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve, & He Loves It Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "She emotional… so it’s real life," Quavo said of the song "Emotional," his collaboration with his Saweetie, in a March 2019 interview with Billboard. Talking about their creative process, Quavo gushed, "It’s a dope song, but also her whole album — her whole EP — and the way she just comes in the game, her whole West Coast style is just different and unique. So that’s why I’m happy to be a part of it." If that's not adoration, what is?

He Loves Saweetie's Wholesomeness Of course, Saweetie is a bad b*tch. One scroll through her Instagram page or listen of "Tap In" would clue you in. That being said, she also has a sweetness to her that Quavo really admires. “I think she’s bringing something very special to the game. She speaks for the pretty college girls that are taking the regular route," Quavo told PageSix in May 2020. “I feel like she’s speaking for those nice, teenage girls who listen to their parents and go to school.” This was prior to the release of Saweetie's album Pretty B*tch Music, and the rapper made sure to convey he was hyped. “She’s ready; she’s grown as an artist. Y’all gonna see. I’m excited for her," he said.

He's Seriously Attracted To Her Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you were on social media at all in July 2020, you might remember Saweetie and Quavo's GQ feature breaking the internet. Not only did they look gorgeous, but they also dropped lots of humorous gems about their love story: an ill-fated "first date" at a rambunctious pool party and the wild do-over, spent largely at a strip club. Quavo also shared his first thoughts when he came across a picture of his now-girlfriend on his explore page. "‘D*mn! Who is this?’" he recalled to GQ. "I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?'"

His One Pet Peeve Is Relatable AF The accompanying "Couple's Quiz" video for GQ's Quavo and Saweetie feature was also equally heart-warming and funny AF. One of the questions Saweetie asked is whether Quavo has any pet peeves involving her. “I don’t have any. You’re the greatest,” Quavo said cheekily, but after some prompting, he said it's how long Saweetie's night-time routine takes. “You take long as hell to come to bed," he said, adding, "She take forever to get to bed. Every time she come out that bathroom, I’m asleep.”