If you've ever wondered how your favorite hip-hop power couple got together, the mystery has officially been solved. As they revealed in their July 2020 GQ feature, Quavo and Saweetie met on Instagram. And TBH, what says "modern love" more than a flirty DM blossoming into a beautiful and nurturing relationship? The way Quavo tells it, his infatuation with Saweetie started when she popped up on his Instagram Explore page in 2018. “I was like, ‘D*mn! Who is this?’" Quavo told GQ."How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?”

So Quavo decided to shoot his shot and DMed her, "You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.” Saweetie said he sent her a snowflake emoji and she sent him the stir-fry one back — you know: Quavo, Migos, "Stir Fry?" Leave it to two talented lyricists to use wordplay as foreplay.

But even though these DMs turned into hours-long phone calls, the rest wasn't history right away. For their first date, Quavo invited Saweetie to a chaotic kickback in L.A. that Quavo admits "wasn't [his] environment." Saweetie wasn't feeling it and actually ghosted Quavo. (Yes, even famous rappers get left hanging.)

Thankfully, she gave him another shot, and the two had a first-date do-over that started off strong, but ended in chaos. Quavo told GQ he went all out and took Saweetie to Stoney River, a steak house in Atlanta. During dinner, he "nearly choked to death" on a crab cake. “I'm still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he's, like, choking at the table,” Saweetie said. In typical creative-artsy-couple fashion, Quavo gave Saweetie a tour of his label's studio.

And in typical hot-rap-superstar fashion, the two ended their date by hitting up the iconic Magic City strip club. All was going well, until a fight broke out that threw the club into an uproar. “I didn't know if it was on some gang sh*t, so it was like, ‘Let's get to the car!’ All this time, I forget I'm having a date!" Quavo said. When Saweetie caught up with him, she cursed him out. But it seems like she forgave him, as Quavo alluded the two followed their date with an intimate night together.

Yes, they may be an world-famous celebrity couple. But if their meet-cute is any indication, they're just as normal as anyone else. If you're feeling jaded about your love life, just remember: The beginning of your modern fairytale romance could be waiting in your DMs.