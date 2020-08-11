Ever since they appeared in the music video for "Workin' Me" together in August 2018, fans have been shipping the power couple that is Quavo and Saweetie. What began with a DM on Instagram has blossomed into a beautiful relationship over the past two years, and Saweetie's quotes about Quavo demonstrate why he is totally her type. However, the "ICY GRL" wasn't smitten from the start. As she revealed in her and Quavo's July 2020 GQ feature, she initially ghosted the Migos trio member after their first date, which somehow makes me love their relationship even more.

Quavo first fell for Saweetie when she popped up on his Instagram Explore page in 2018, and soon after, he decided to shoot his shot. Messaging turned into phone calls, which eventually turned into an IRL date at a kickback in Los Angeles that Quavo told GQ "wasn't [his] environment." Saweetie didn't feel sparks, so she ghosted the rapper for a bit, though according to her, she was "trying to play hard to get." Luckily, she agreed to a second date, and two years later, the rappers seem more in love than ever. These Saweetie quotes prove that some people deserve a second chance.

She Thought He Was Cute Before They Even Met BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images During a July 2020 interview with GQ, Saweetie admitted she used to screenshot Quavo's pictures and send them to her friends in their group chat... before she even met him. "He's always been fine to me," she said.

She Admires His Talents & Accomplishments Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While chatting with Billboard at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, Saweetie expressed admiration for everything Quavo has taught her, as well as everything he's accomplished himself. "He's one of my best teachers," she said. "He's so seasoned. He has so many accomplishments, so he just teaches me in the studio with my writing, with everything that comes with the game so I really appreciate him."

He's Made Her A "Better Communicator" Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic/Getty Images During her July 2020 GQ interview, Saweetie said she hasn't always been great at expressing herself, and Quavo has helped her with that. "Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator," she said. "I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté... I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him."

She Appreciates His Tough Love Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Saweetie gets frustrated in the studio, Quavo doesn't let her give up — instead, he gives her the tough love she needs. When asked by Vice in April 2019 about her and Quavo's working relationship, she said, "I wouldn't say we're competitive, because that means we're on different teams. But girl… He's a drill sergeant. When I was growing up, I had a speech problem. Sometimes when I record, it comes back, and it's hard to pronounce certain words. If it's too many takes, he's like, 'Come on, girl. What's up? We gotta keep going.'"

They Motivate Each Other To Work Harder Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saweetie and Quavo are both ambitious artists with big dreams, and according to Saweetie, they constantly push each other to be better. "I'm a go-getter, he's a go-getter, so we inspire one another," she explained to Billboard at the Grammy Awards in January 2020.

She Thinks They Make Great Collaborators Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images When asked by Sidewalk Talk in July 2019 about working with Quavo on her latest EP, ICY, Saweetie had nothing but good things to say. "[Working with Quavo] was so exciting," she said. "He has a lot of knowledge and a lot to share, so when we're in the studio, it's like a student and a teacher and I learn a lot from him."

She's Glad She Made The Decision To Let Him In Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Saweetie is generally not one to collaborate, but she definitely doesn't regret working on ICY with her man. "I was playing that song ["Emotional"] in the background while I was getting ready and he was like, 'I need to get on that,'" she explained to Vulture in March 2019. "I'm so prideful of my work so I was like, 'No. This is my song. I'm not getting no features on this.' But slowly, after I lived with the song, I said, you know what, I would love to hear what he does with the track. So he did it — I was in the studio with him — and it came out sounding amazing. I'm glad I made that decision."