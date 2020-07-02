Quavo & Saweetie's Relationship History Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Saweetie and Quavo started off December 2019 strong by slaying the red carpet at GQ's Men of the Year party.

I mean, just look at them:

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images

But, on Dec. 16, things took a turn for the worse when a woman named Lashae Clair reportedly took to Twitter to claim Quavo was cheating on Saweetie with her.

"This probably going to get deleted. But I’ve been talking to Quavo for the last couple of months," Lashae wrote in a since deleted tweet alongside screenshots that appeared to be of herself on FaceTime with Quavo. "He doesn’t really love that girl 🤦🏽‍♀️ if he did he wouldn’t be talking to me. There’s just soo much to unfold that I’ve learned from him & Offset."

"Quavo messaged me on Instagram back around August, it all started from here. I guess cause I don’t have a lot of following it was okay for him to message me," she reportedly added alongside a screenshot she claimed was an exchange between herself and Quavo in which he reportedly asks her to hang when he gets to New York.

"He messaged me 'Sup pretty this qua' after that we started talking and It’s crazy how these girls that’ll do anything for their man," she reportedly concluded. "Meanwhile they’re being cheated on, Offset messing my friend no one is Safe in these streets." Finally, she doubled down by reportedly saying she had nudes she would leak through a paid subscription site.

Luckily for Quavo and Saweetie, fans weren't buying Lashae's claims. Their biggest piece of evidence? She seemed to have a filter on her face in the FaceTime screenshot.

Also, Quavo was reportedly not on the main screen of her screenshot.

Elite Daily reached out to reps for Quavo regarding Lashae's claims but did not hear back in time for publication.

That being said, Saweetie and Quavo, themselves, seemed to be unbothered by the claims. The day of Lashae's tweets, Quavo sent out a not-so-subtle message by posting a picture of himself and Saweetie alongside this caption:

G N F Give No Fuks 🤷🏾‍♂️

When Christmas came around, Quavo reportedly spared no expenses. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper reportedly went to Atlanta's Ice Box right before Christmas to buy Saweetie a $75,000 diamond snowflake pendant. Get it?? A snowflake because she's "icy"?