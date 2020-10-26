It's safe to say that quarantine has been a make or break situation for many couples. No matter how much you love your boo, being around them 24/7 can definitely put a strain on things — especially when they're hogging the home office, opposing all of your Netflix picks, and keep forgetting to buy more sanitizing wipes at the store. But for some couples, all this QT has actually proved beneficial — and Priyanka Chopra's comments about quarantining with Nick Jonas serve as the perfect proof of that.

During an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Oct. 23, Chopra was asked what she learned about her husband during lockdown. Her response? "That I still like him after spending so much time with him." Let's all take a moment to acknowledge what an incredible feat that is.

Hilarious response aside, Chopra got serious when discussing what a blessing in disguise quarantine has been for their relationship.

"He’s great, and we would’ve never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine," she explained on the morning show. "It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining — to be able to be home."

Chopra added that she was grateful to be able to move into their house, and have time to "incubate" in their new home together. She also noted that she's been fairly "productive" during the pandemic — in addition to prioritizing her health and wellness, she's been working on writing her upcoming memoir Unfinished which she admitted to People in early October has kept her "sane" during quarantine. Unfinished will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Chopra's life before meeting Jonas, as well as married life.

BTW, this isn't the only time that Chopra has opened up about quarantine life with the hubs. In an August 2020 interview with British Vogue, she got candid about how much she missed her family.

"Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family, and dogs, but mostly with my 4-year-old niece, Krishna," she told the magazine. "It’s been incredible watching her discover new things."

Clearly, there have been highs and lows for Chopra during quarantine, but it seems that her relationship with Jonas is as rock-solid as ever. Unsurprisingly, an April 2020 survey by The Knot of 1,200 couples found that about 40% of married respondents and 20% of recently engaged or newly married respondents have noticed an increase in small arguments since quarantine began. Here's the good news, though: A majority of respondents — 60% of engaged couples and 56% of married couples — agreed that co-quarantining has strengthened their relationship. So, evidently, Chopra and Jonas aren't the only ones to have found the silver lining in sheltering together.

Alexa: Play Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U."