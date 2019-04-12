With Nick Jonas in the midst of an iconic Jonas Brothers reunion, and Priyanka Chopra having just starred in the rom-com Isn't It Romantic? and launched a YouTube series called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing highlighting female role models, it’s safe to say this couple is killing the game. They’re both at high points in their careers, and the best part? They publicly cheer each other on through all of it. As it turns out, Priyanka Chopra Jonas knew Nick Jonas was "the one” during a sweet moment early in their romance, which she recently shared with fans for the first time.

At the 2019 Women in the World Summit on Thursday, April 11 in New York City, Priyanka told Tina Brown that she didn’t expect their relationship to become what it is today. “I didn’t think that this would be what it turned out to be,” she said. “And that’s maybe my fault. I judged a book by its cover. But I think when I started actually dating Nick, he surprised me so much … He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much.”

She reminisced on a night out while they were dating, when she had to leave a group dinner to go to a work meeting. Not wanting to leave, she dropped hints to Nick that he should talk her out of going to the meeting. “I was like, ‘No, no, no, if someone gives me reason enough to cancel it, I’ll cancel it,’” she recalled, “and he just didn’t pick up the hint.” Finally, Nick pulled her aside and told her he knew what she was doing. “He was like, ‘Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do. But I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work, because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are … I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back.”

For Priyanka, that moment meant a lot. “I was just like, ‘That’s the first time someone has ever done that … who gave me credit for what I had done. It was just mind-blowing for me,” she remembers. Having Nick tell her to prioritize her work commitments meant he championed her goals and dreams, even if it meant they got less time together on their date.

Nick has proved himself to be just as vocally supportive during the rest of their relationship, always bragging about his wife’s many accomplishments on social media. Priyanka has also been front and center at her hubby’s performances, even appearing in the music video for “Sucker.” It's an inspiring thing to watch a married couple cheer each other on in their careers, even when they're both super busy doing their own things. They’re clearly super happy and proud of the life they've built together.

Priyanka also shared a cute detail about her favorite nickname for Nick: “Old Man Jonas,” or “OMJ” for short. She calls him that to signify the grounding impact he has on her life. “I’m a wild child. I do whatever I want, whenever I want, and he always supports me,” she said. How cute is that? It sounds like they complement each other in the perfect way. BRB, just over here dreaming of a love as pure and encouraging as these two share.