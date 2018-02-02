Another royal wedding is coming our way, and it's coming fast. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have set a wedding date and it'll be here before you know it. According to a statement from the Duke of York, he royal couple will exchange vows on Oct. 12, 2018. The nuptials will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which just so happens to be the same venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. And, get this: There are less than 150 days between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding and Princess Eugenie's. Harry and Meghan will be getting married on May 19, 2018.

The Duke of York's statement reads, "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle."

Princess Eugenie's engagement to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank was announced earlier this year on Monday, Jan. 22. A statement from the Duke and Duchess of York (aka Princess Eugenie's parents) read:

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson also took to Twitter to show her excitement for her daughter's upcoming wedding when it was first announced back in January. She posted a photo that read, "A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony."

Prince Andrew also said in a statement about his daughter on her engagement. He said, "We are overjoyed at the news today that Eugenie and Jack have got engaged. Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them."

According to reports, there were some hoops to jump through for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank before landing on their wedding date. According to The Daily Mail, the couple was looking to say "I Do" in September of 2018, but that idea was nixed because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Apparently, the couple will be going on royal tour during that time and the wedding would have to be pushed back. Brooksband's grandmother, Joanna Newton, then told The Daily Mail,

I do know that they’re now not going to get married in September. [Jack] said ‘We can’t get married in September now so we will have to get married in October.' [The royal family has] got something else going on then I think so they couldn’t. So [Jack] just said that if they can’t get married in September they will have to get married in October.

Welp. That might be a little awkward.

Though they share the same wedding venue and will be getting married less than a year apart, I doubt there's any bad blood between the two couples. After all, they are related. Princess Eugenie is a cousin to Prince Harry and the third of the Queen's four granddaughters. She also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in 2011, so I'm sure we can expect to see her when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows.

What a year 2018 will be with these two royal weddings taking place. Best wishes to the two couples!