It's been a few days since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in an elegant Windsor Castle ceremony on Friday, Oct. 12, but royal wedding mania is very much alive and well, thanks to all the stunning images and loved-up moments that have come out since the ceremony. Luckily, the royals are totally on board with this, and they decided to bless everyone's Saturday by releasing some never-before-seen photos from Eugenie's big day on Oct. 13. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding portraits include some very special moments, and one candid in particular captured the most romantic moment between the bride and the groom. So, pull up a chair, grab some tea and scones, and cue the ~feelings~, because these images are everything you need to beat those wedding withdrawals.

While there's been no shortage of beautiful photographs from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's ceremony, there's something special about the official portraits that Buckingham Palace releases after every royal wedding. I mean, who can forget the gorgeous photography from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale wedding back in May? Considering that one of the only redeeming qualities of 2018 is that the public has been gifted with not just one, but two royal weddings in the space of a few months, I knew royal watchers were in for a visual treat with photographer Alex Bramall at the helm of the official photographs. And yes, he totally delivered.

The portraits shared by the Royal Family Twitter account on Saturday, Oct. 13 feature a mix of the traditional, more formal photographs taken of the royal family posing together at Windsor Castle as well as more intimate shots of the newlyweds.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to release four official photographs from their wedding day," the official Royal Family account captioned the post. "The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at the private dinner at Royal Lodge."

Three of the images were snapped at Windsor Castle, two of which show Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank decked out in their wedding threads while surrounded by members of their family including the Queen, Eugenie's sister, Beatrice, and the princess's parents, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Set against the backdrop of the castle's gilded drawing room, it's all very regal.

Another portrait taken in the same setting ups the cuteness factor by focusing on the youngest generation of the royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

A third image departs from the previous formal setting by capturing a surprisingly intimate and sweet moment: Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank sharing a kiss while seated in the Scottish State Coach. Like, how happy and in love with each other do they look?

The final image shows the newlyweds heading to a private dinner at the Royal Lodge. Normally, I'd be talking about the bride's flattering ivory gown, but I'm completely distracted by that glowier-than-thou radiance that Princess Eugenie has got going on.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank may be in honeymoon mode, not wedding mode, now, but if you head to the Royal Family Twitter account, you can relive your favorite moments, check out the royal portraits, re-watch the ceremony once (or five times), and revel in all the romance for as long as you want.