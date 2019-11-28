There are so many reasons to love the royals, but I think I've found my favorite. If you've ever wondered about his parenting style, Prince William's reported quote about teaching his kids gender equality show that he's a dream dad. Between keeping up with his duties as a member of the British monarchy, dealing with media scrutiny, and living life in the public eye, it's clear the Duke of Cambridge finds plenty of time to raise his kids with love and respect. A royal prince and an excellent father? I am officially swooning.

It all reportedly began during a tea hosted at Kensington Palace for the Legacy Awards on Nov. 26. These awards "celebrate the achievements of 20 outstanding young leaders, visionaries and role models from across the world," — as stated in a post shared by the Kensington Palace Instagram account the same day. The awards were created with Princess Diana's memory in mind. While there, The Daily Mail reports that Prince William apparently had a fascinating exchange with 14-year-old award recipient Olivia Hancock. Hancock was being lauded for her efforts to further gender parity in football (that's soccer, to everyone in the U.S.), and the Duke of Cambridge just so happens to be the president of the Football Association, so you can imagine the two had so much to discuss.

According to Hancock, the prince makes a point to promote equality between his kids when they're playing soccer. According to The Daily Mail, she said: "So when I was chatting with Prince William, he said to me when he plays [soccer] with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte's in goal George says to her that 'Charlotte, I'm better than you.'"

She then described how Prince William would reportedly tell his son, George, that "Charlotte could be as good as you," which seriously impressed the young visionary. She later said "It's great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George." Elite Daily reached out to representatives of the royal family for any additional comment on Prince William's reported remarks, but did not hear back in time for publication.

There's more for Prince William, and his family, to be proud of, too. In addition to being a supporter of the Diana Awards, the Duke of Cambridge is also involved with several other charities and causes such as Save the Elephants, Teenage Cancer Trust, UNICEF, National Aids Trust, and others. Gender equality and philanthropy? What a prince.