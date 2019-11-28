Pass the gravy boat and put down your plate of potatoes because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving 2019 Instagram post demands all your attention. As if they couldn't get any more perfect, the Royal Trio graced Instagram and the world with a totally sweet Thanksgiving message for all their followers.

Shared on their on their official Instagram account @sussexroyal, the post is a royal blue background (it's actually navy, but that's not as funny) with the message: "Wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours — Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The image was followed by the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving" with a maple leaf emoji.

November marks a special time for the Duke and Duchess, as they first announced their engagement in a statement from the Prince of Wales on Nov. 27, 2017. That's like, Instagram offish for royals right?

After tying the knot and making everyone cry with joy, Markle officially became Duchess of Sussex. She celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 by giving back to a local food shelter, Hubb Community Kitchen in London, and cooking for over 200 people in the local area. You go, girl.

Though it's not entirely clear where the Royal Family is celebrating Turkey Day this year, in mid-November Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying Prince Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will be spending the holidays in Los Angeles with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. Awww. Whether that includes Thanksgiving isn't certain, but here's hoping that whatever they're doing this year, they're having a great time.

While you never really need an excuse to visit sunny LA, a source reportedly told People that the Royal Trio was visiting the States this holiday season for some "much-needed family time." The source reportedly went on to say that this would be Prince's Harry's first Thanksgiving in America. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too," the source reportedly said.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Here's hoping they take adorable family photos of baby Archie in a turkey hat — a Thanksgiving right of passage.