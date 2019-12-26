One of the British royal family’s most regular holiday traditions is their appearance at church on Christmas Day. This year, the Cambridges showed up dressed to the nines as they walked into St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham — and for the very first time, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made an appearance as well. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas 2019 body language revealed that their family unit is strong, but the Duke and Duchess' dynamic is a little less clear.

To recap, the family walked into the church hand-in-hand on Dec. 25 wearing color-coordinating festive 'fits as they smiled for photographers. It was a big moment for George and Charlotte, who will hopefully join this ritual every year from now on — though Prince Louis apparently isn’t quite old enough to be included yet. Body language experts Patti Wood and Traci Brown spoke with Elite Daily about the royals’ Christmas body language, and Wood noticed a few unusual signs that William and Kate weren’t totally in sync. “I usually see them very proper,” she explains, noting that they tend to convey an air of “warmth and balance.” But here, that wasn’t exactly the case, and the photos convey that they might have been at odds with each other. In contrast, Brown found that for the most part, “they’re still the good team that we’re used to seeing.”

Maybe William and Kate were dealing with some unforeseen holiday stress. (Who hasn’t been there?) But whatever the case, the family’s vibe at this Christmas appearance is a bit ambiguous. Here’s what the details might mean.

They're In-Step. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In this first photo, Wood points out that the family is all walking together in the same plane, with William and Kate leading the children. “Their chests are about even across, she with him,” Wood says. “No one's pulling ahead, no one's pulling back.” This shows that they want to present as a unified front. However, Wood notes Kate’s tight grip on her purse, which could be a sign of some underlying tension. Brown calls attention to William and Kate’s feet, which are parallel and in-step. “That’s a tip-off to a couple that’s on the same page,” she says. “And they have just about the same look on their faces. The sun is in their eyes but they’re smiling through it.”

They Seem A Bit Strained. Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this candid shot, Kate looks like she’s distracted by something to her left. “You see her pulling down and away from [William], looking away from him,” Wood says. “She could easily step up and be close to them. That's her baseline.” Wood notes Kate’s tight jaw, which appears to be holding some tension. In contrast, William looks like he’s trying to make eye contact with her. Typically, Wood explains, William and Kate make frequent eye contact at public events, even when they’re with their children. “You're not seeing that mutual gaze or that gaze across their children's heads,” she says. “She’s well over a foot and a half away from him.” But Brown perceives the situation a bit differently. “Again here, they’re together in their emotions,” she says. “Just a bit of strain on their faces.”

They're Presenting As A Family Unit. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Kate’s bright smile here shows that she seems happy to be out with her family, Wood says. “She still has a great deal of pleasure being seen as a family unit,” she says, even if she and William might have been dealing with their own private stress that day. Brown points out the way both partners are holding their children’s hands, with the exact same grip. And again, the emotion on their faces is similar.