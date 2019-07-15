For those of you who might have been concerned about them having any sort of trouble in paradise, Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language at Wimbledon 2019 is majorly reassuring. "These two seem really relaxed and having a good time together," Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, said after looking at pictures of the two sitting side-by-side in their matching baby blue outfits at the tennis match. For those of you who haven't been keeping up with the royal drama, let me give you some backstory on why people were concerned about Will and Kate before diving into Brown's analyses.

On March 22, The Sun released a report claiming that Will reportedly cheated on Kate with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondoley. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for the royal couple and did not hear back.) “Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” a "Middleton family friend" told Us Weekly on June 12. That being said, a second source told Us Weekly that the couple was reportedly using the turmoil to strengthen their relationship, noting that the college sweethearts are "determined to pull through it and are doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again."

Whether or not the rumors are true, it looks like our OG fav royal couple is back to normal, based on their adorable chemistry at Wimbledon 2019. Don't believe me? Let's break down a few of their pictures with Brown's help.

They're totally comfortable with each other. Getty Images OK, first let's draw our attention to Kate here. "She's laughing and looking him straight in the eye at close range," explains Brown. "That's hard to do if you're not on good terms with each other." Will might not be LOL-ing quite as obviously as his wife is here, but Brown argues he's just as comfortable. "We see him really relaxed, and almost bashful in this moment," she says. "So it's likely she's teasing him a bit. They are having lots more fun than everyone around them!" She's teasing! He's bashful! They're literally flirting like teens at Wimbledon, and I'm so here for it.

They're totally in sync. Getty Images OK, so this picture isn't as fun as the other one, but even here the two seem to be totally in sync, according to Brown. "This is a much more formal moment," she says. "They're both looking in the same direction, attention focused together. And both guarding a bit with their arms in front of them. So they're on the same page." I literally cannot stop smiling looking at these pics.

They're definitely going back and forth on the flirty banter. Getty Images OK, so Kate was the one being the flirty jokester in that first picture. But in this picture, Brown says "It looks like he's the one leaning in for the joke this time!" So they're literally flirting back and forth. Ah, this is too much to handle.