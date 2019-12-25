Prince Archie might be spending the holidays in Canada with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's brood made up for his absence by amping up the cuteness factor in Sandringham on Dec. 25. Unsurprisingly, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 2019 Royal Christmas Walk had them stealing the spotlight as they participated in the family's annual trek to church for the very first time. Luckily for fans who couldn't be there in person, there's plenty of adorable photographic evidence to help make the holiday extra merry and bright.

While the royal family makes the walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen's Sandringham estate every Christmas, this year's excursion was a special one due to the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's oldest kids were joining for the first time. Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince George, 5, made their debut one to remember by being totally adorable as they met Reverend Canon Jonathon Riviere and hung out with their family, which included their parents, Prince Charles, Princess Beatrice, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Princess Beatrice's fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

George looked super-dapper in a suit and sweater set, while Charlotte's emerald green ensemble totally matched with her mom's shoes, purse, and hat, making for a sweet twinning moment on their walk over.

Prince William and Middleton's youngest, 1-year-old, Prince Louis, was not in attendance and probably won't be making the walk for a few more years. (Both Prince William and Prince Harry were 5 years old when they made their royal Christmas debut, for reference.)

The youngest member of the royal family also didn't make an appearance, as he's currently spending the holidays with his parents in Canada. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to spend the holidays away from their royal relatives hasn't come without its share of controversy, with an inside source reportedly telling royal correspondent Emily Andrews that some believe the choice is "selfish."

However, the Queen has publicly backed their decision, and even mentioned Prince Archie in her annual Christmas address. In addition, back in November, a palace spokesperson said in a statement:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.

Unfortunately, it'll probably be a few years until fans get to see Prince Louis and Archie make their royal Christmas debut at Sandringham, but it looks like they'll have Prince George and Princess Charlotte to give them some pointers when the time comes.