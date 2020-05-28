Despite the media scrutiny, the family drama, and the recent major life changes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship seems stronger than ever. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are total royal couple goals, which is why it may surprise you to learn that, astrologically, Harry and Meghan are not exactly a great match. The former Suits actor is a Leo, while the prince is a Virgo, and — despite being signs driven by rationality — Leo-Virgo pairings tend to lack emotional depth. According to astrology, the zodiac signs most compatible with Prince Harry are Pisces, Cancer, and Capricorn. Sorry, Meghan, but most Virgos simply can't deal with in-your-face Leos.

The Duke of Sussex was born on Sept. 15, which makes him one of the most hardworking and reliable signs of the zodiac. Those born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 have a tendency to be a little... well, overbearing, but it's only because they truly enjoy lending a hand to the people they love. Practical, proactive, and punctual Virgos were basically born to give, and Prince Harry has certainly proven himself to be a supremely generous individual. Here's why Pisceans, Cancers, and Caps can handle a Virgo's intensity a little better than Leos can.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Pisces and Virgo may seem like a totally bizarre match, but these two demonstrate that opposite signs (signs who are directly across from each other on the zodiac wheel) sometimes make the most compatible pairings. Though Pisceans have a reputation for being absentminded dreamers, the fish of the zodiac are perhaps the only people who can settle a Virgo's overcritical and analytical mind. A Virgo's head can be an exhausting place, and gentle Pisceans can help replace a Virgo's fear of failure with faith. A Pisces has the rare ability to tap into a Virgo's emotions, while a Virgo can help inattentive Pisces stay on track.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) Virgos can't love without trust, and few people can put their mind at ease quite like Cancers. A Cancer may have a hard time handling a Virgo's criticism, but the crabs of the zodiac also have the patience and understanding to inspire warmth in an uptight Virgo. However, the place where these two really connect is in the bedroom. Both signs are known for preferring tender, intimate, and somewhat vanilla sex, and because they're both selfless givers, they're usually determined to satisfy their partner's needs. As long as a Virgo is willing to open their heart, a Cancer-Virgo relationship is full of honesty and generosity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images These earth signs may not make the most exciting pairing, but TBH, Virgos and Capricorns aren't exactly in pursuit of excitement. Of all the signs of the zodiac, few are as grounded and practical as these two, so a Virgo and a Cap tend to always be on the same page. As industrious individuals, Virgos and Caps have total respect for their partner's schedule and routine. A Virgo-Cap relationship thrives in its predictability, and while they may seem like a total snooze together, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more rock-solid couple. When these two get together, they can make incredible things happen.