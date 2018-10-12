Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Body Language At Princess Eugenie's Wedding Was As Sweet As Ever

It seems like just yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (i.e. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex) were saying “I do” at their own royal wedding. But based on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s body language at Princess Eugenie’s wedding this morning, their connection is still as hot and new as ever. Princess Eugenie and now-husband Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at the same place that Harry and Meghan had their royal wedding back in May 2018 — St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Palace. And although they managed to successfully not steal the spotlight from Eugenie and Jack (because honestly, everyone deserves all eyes on them on their wedding day), they did make an absolutely stunning couple. Nothing new here, folks!

Meghan (clad in a navy Givenchy dress coat and Manolo Blahnik heels) and Harry looked stylish as ever to watch Harry’s little cousin walk down the aisle. They also seemed happy to be there and in good spirits (probably super pumped for the two-day royal wedding reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, TBH). It makes sense. How pumped were you to get ~lit~ when your last cousin got married? Plus, Eugenie and Harry are decently close in age (she’s 28 years old, he’s 34), so it’s not surprising that they’d have a close relationship. In fact, a source reportedly told The Mail Online that Eugenie and Jack paid Meghan and Harry a visit “around a month ago for Meghan to help the bride-to-be with her wedding plans.” Furthermore, Harry and Brooksbank are also reportedly friends (I mean, who wouldn’t be if you’re practically family for seven years), having met when Brooksbank was a waiter at Chelsea’s Admiral Codrington pub and the Markham Inn.

Now that we know that Harry and Meghan were probably pretty psyched for the new addition to their family, let’s dive into their body language. It’s pretty incredible just how much you can tell about the inner workings of a relationship by a couple’s body language. Meghan and Harry have consistently always shown loving, protective, super-hot body language, and according to body language expert Blanca Cobb, today’s royal wedding was no exception. Here’s what she had to say.

1 Harry was as supportive as always. At their public appearances, Harry always does a good job at making sure Meghan knows he's there to support her. Eugenie's wedding was no different! "Look how close he gets?" Cobb points out. "Very different from Kate and William. There are feet between Kate and William. Harry is very attentive. He comes up immediately." Cobb also points out that Meghan tends to play with her hair quite often at public events, and while that may sometimes be an indication of nerves, it's normally just Meghan's "baseline" body language. "Meghan gets out of the car, she does the hair thing, which is her baseline," says Cobb. "I think part of it is nerves with her, she doesn’t even realize she’s doing it, and he comes from the other side of the car almost immediately and he walks up behind her and places his hand right on the small of her back. It’s just really sweet."

2 Nothing is getting between these two. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Look at these two! I cannot deal with how attractive this couple is. But looks aside, Meghan and Harry seem closer than ever in this particular photo. Nothing is getting between Meghan and her man. "She has her clutch in her outside hand, and that’s what you want to see with a couple who really loves and cares about each other, is you don’t want anything to be blocking in between you and your partner." Cobb tells Elite Daily. "I don’t know if they’re holding hands, I can’t tell, but I would imagine that they are. Why would you have something that would serve as a physical block between you and your man? But she doesn’t have that, and that’s a good thing. I like to see that. "

3 Meghan may have been a little nervous. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan is still relatively new to the royal spotlight, so it's normal that she would feel a little uncomfortable or tense at big events like these. In this photo, she looks relaxed, but according to Cobb, it looks like she's fiddling with her hair. "I just think it’s part of her baseline — she’s a hair toucher, she’s a hair twirler," Cobb says. "She will sweep her hair out of her face constantly. You do that when you’re a little bit nervous." However, Cobb says she doesn't think Meghan looks particularly nervous in this photo, as "It's just part of her baseline."

4 Meghan is very respectful. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Cobb, not much is happening in this picture, but the one important thing we can observe is the placement of Meghan's arms and hands. "It looks like she has her hands in front of her, which is great because that’s a sign of respect," Cobb says. "She looks like she’s appreciating what she sees, which is nice." Being new to the royal family must be no walk in the park, but it's nice to see that Meghan appreciates her new life and has respect for royal traditions.