There's no better way to start the New Year than with a fresh face tat. OK, maybe that's only true if you're Post Malone. On New Year's Eve 2019, Posty performed during Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the second year in a row, and the singer revealed the latest addition to his ink collection. If you haven't seen it yet, Post Malone's new face tattoo for 2020 features a medieval gauntlet holding a flail, and it's, um... unique. Before his performance, the singer gave fans a sneak preview on Instagram with a mirror selfie, which he captioned, "have a good ass new year."

Tattoo artist Kyle Hediger also shared a close-up of the piece on Instagram, captioning it, "Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone. Love you. 2020 is going to be next level." When asked about the ink by TMZ, Posty admitted the tat was a painful one, but he'd been considering it for a while and finally decided to go for it. "It's like a gauntlet and a flail," he explained. "It's like a big spiked ball on a chain. It's pretty brutal." But that brutal new ink didn't stop him from rockin' on stage as the ball dropped.

Since coming on the scene in 2015, Post Malone has collected dozens of new tattoos, but he was once pretty nervous about getting inked. In fact, if you can believe it (or, should I say, Beliebe it), Justin Bieber inspired Posty to get his very first tattoo. During a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer admitted that he chose to get his first tattoo — a Playboy bunny — in order to prove his daredevilry to J Biebs. "We were working on Stoney," he explained, "and then we had a tattoo artist come through, and I was like, 'You know what? Justin Bieber's got some tats, and I love you, but I know I'm way tougher than you.'"

When Posty took the stage in Times Square on New Year's Eve, clad in a snazzy purple suit, he gave a shoutout to the crowd, saying, "I dare you to do something" big in 2020. He's certainly done something big — or, rather, gotten something big — already this year, but knowing Post Malone, this is just the first of many big moves for him in 2020.