Rapper Kanye West is known for many things, like his music and his fashion. But most recently, some controversial comments have taken over headlines. During an interview with Big Boy TV on Oct. 25, West received severe criticism from reproductive rights activists over comments he made concerning emergency contraceptives. But don't worry, Planned Parenthood's response to Kanye West confusing Plan B and abortionshould help set the rapper straight.

While speaking to Big Boy, West discussed his most recent album, Jesus Is King, a project inspired by his Christianity that boasts major gospel sounds. However, the conversation took a turn when West brought up emergency contraceptive pill Plan B and seemed to insinuate that it's a type of abortion-inducing drug. Elite Daily reached out to West's team for comment but did not hear back in time for publication. West said,

We brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for food stamps for years, bro. What is you talking about? Guns in the '80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children. Thou shalt not kill.

For the record, Plan B is a pill that prevents pregnancy and doesn't cause abortion, so social media was quick to point out West's mistake. A representative for Planned Parenthood also responded to West's statement, calling it "misinformation" and emphasized the importance of black women's reproductive health. The rep said,

As Black women, we make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available. Misinformation like this is meant to shame us and keep us from making our own health care decisions. Black women want and deserve support and access to the full range of reproductive health care, but this persistent lie is threatening our ability to obtain it.

Elite Daily reached out to West's team for comment on Planned Parenthood's response but did not hear back in time for publication.

Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH), the company that makes Plan B, also responded to West's comment in a comment to TMZ. FCH plainly stated that Plan B is not connected to abortion procedures at all. FCH told TMZ,

Plan B emergency contraception is a safe and effective backup option when used as directed after unprotected sex or birth control failure. Plan B helps prevent pregnancy before it starts by delaying ovulation. Plan B is not an abortion pill – it will not harm an existing pregnancy and it will not be effective if a woman is already pregnant.

Elite Daily reached out to West's team for comment on FCH's response but did not hear back in time for publication.

West's comments about abortion and Plan B come at a heated time, as strict anti-abortion measures in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, and more were passed over recent months. The bills prohibit individuals from receiving an abortion six weeks into pregnancy, a time that most people are unaware that they are pregnant. In Alabama's case, patients would still be unable to receive abortions even in cases of rape and incest, making it one of the strictest anti-abortion measures to ever be passed.

Reproductive rights organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have worked to stop these anti-abortion bans from taking effect, and as of Oct. 29, the ACLU tweeted that they have effectively blocked these bills in states including Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, and Utah.