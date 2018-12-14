The day I discovered Pinterest was practically a dream come true. I've been obsessed with crafting for as long as I can remember, so an entire website dedicated to saving ideas for super artsy cake decor or instructions for upscaling a vintage bookshelf were right up my alley. Pinterest 100, the platform's annual look at the top trends people are searching for and pinning, shows a number of trends to look forward to in the new year. Pinterest's top health and wellness trends for 2019 are full of unique ingredients, fitness products, and — in keeping with the social platform's roots — plenty of DIY recipes for you to try out.

According to Pinterest 100's press release, users are turning to the platform to plan their upcoming travels, find new ways to incorporate self-care into their busy lives, and plan the most wonderful parties of the year. If you're a regular Pinterest user, chances are you're in for an experimental 2019 when it comes to your makeup routine, because women on the site are over two times more likely to experiment with makeup than women on other social media platforms, according to Pinterest 100's press release.

No matter what you turn to Pinterest for, go ahead and explore some of these new trends, because you might just find a new obsession to pursue in 2019.

Ginger Giphy Ginger has been the star of treats like gingerbread and lemon ginger tea for a long time, but apparently, people are now turning to ginger for a variety of different uses on Pinterest. Searches for "ginger oil" for baths and massages on the platform are up 659 percent, which really comes as no surprise, given the product is so multifunctional. Besides being a wonderful self-care product, ginger also has a place in supporting your physical health. According to one review of the health benefits of ginger, published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine, the "anticancer potential of ginger is well documented."

Elderberries Deirdre Malfatto/Stocksy Searches for elderberry recipes spiked a whole 685 percent on Pinterest, and if you haven't had a chance to try the powerful little berry, flu season is the perfect occasion. One study of 64 people found that taking elderberry lozenges for as little as two days can help to reduce flu symptoms, so they could be worth a try if you're feeling under the weather.

Sustainable Packaging Bee's Wrap Eco Friendly Reusable Food Wraps $18 Amazon Searches for "beeswax wraps" are also topping the 2019 Pinterest trends chart. In case you aren't familiar with the product, these reusable beeswax wraps are an environmentally friendly alternative to food preservation methods like plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Not only will these cuties cut down on your sandwich bag use, they'll also add a fun touch to your lunch.