Photos Of Selena Gomez In Cabo For New Year's Eve Prove She's Having A Blast Without Justin

There's no trouble in paradise here. A little sun, sand, and surf is exactly what the doctor ordered for an end-of-the-year bash — just ask your favorite pop star. Photos of Selena Gomez in Cabo for New Year's Eve prove that she's able to get her party on and ring in 2018 without her beau Justin Bieber by her side.

Though Jelena might not be together for a midnight kiss, Gomez is definitely surrounded by loved ones during her holiday in Cabo San Lucas. She and her pals Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry, and Ashley Cook are sharing tons of silly photos on social media while they soak up the sun during their tropical getaway (and as the New York weather get closer and closer to negative temperatures, I can't blame these BFFs for heading somewhere warm). Sunglasses, an Insta-worthy pose, and a few peace signs naturally make for plenty of likes. Stevens posted the beach pic on her personal Instagram account with the caption, "Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories."

The four ladies are also in Cabo San Lucas alongside pals Caroline Franklin, Theresa Marie Mingus, Rebeka Walters, and Tanya Rad, according to PEOPLE. Photos of the BFFs are continuing to swirl, but the Biebs' whereabouts aren't exactly known. No worries, Justin, your girl is having a blast and is surely well taken care of. No need to be jealous (well, maybe of the warm weather).

You have to admit, 2017 was rough on all of us, and a beach vacation is a good way to start 2018. More power to you, Selena — I wish I had done the same.

Though lately it seems there are definitely some issues to work out in the relationship, the "Bad Liar" singer has been caught out and about with her rekindled flame and spending time away from her main squeeze (you've got to have some balance, after all). However, it appears her family might not exactly be onboard with round two. The couple spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas apart, and a source did reveal to PEOPLE that Gomez's loved ones are hesitant about their romance. The source said,

Justin’s family always loved Selena, but Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin ... Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, has an entirely different feeling about the lovebirds (or so she says). When questioned about their romance during the Justice Speaks Holiday Luncheon benefit in L.A., she had lovely things to say about the couple. She told PEOPLE,

I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.

OK, so there are a few kinks to iron out, but there will be plenty of room for the relationship to grow in 2018 (or so we hope). While yes, this romantic holiday seems like the perfect time to hang out with your S.O., it's not a pre-req for NYE festivities. Biebs might be playing hockey in Canada and Gomez might be on the opposite end of the map, but I guess you can say absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Regardless of whether or not the two are together, or what the new year has in store for them, one thing's for sure: That beach looks fantastic. I'll just sit here envying Gomez and co. in their bathing suits while I try to defrost under my heated blanket.

