Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber May Spend New Years Apart & Here's Why

New Year's Eve is a time to drink tons of champagne, overindulge in all of the food you vow not to eat in the new year, and, of course, be with your main squeeze when the ball drops. So WHY in the bloody hell are Selena and Justin not celebrating together? Why are they doing this to me? Why are they doing this to us? Well, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may spend New Year's Eve apart, but there's actually a reason other than to give their fans anxiety.

It was a tough pill to swallow when we found out that Selena and Justin would be spending Thanksgiving apart. It was around that time when we found out that they're relationship was finally back on, and we were hella excited to hear about the two passing each other the pumpkin pie – but no, it was not meant to be. According to E! News, a source told the outlet that the couple were spending the holiday with heir families, respectively:

They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas. They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday.

I'm sorry, what?

So, OK, no Thanksgiving together. That's hard. But hey, at least we can look forward to a holly, jolly, Jelena Christmas, right?

RIGHT?

LOL, nope!

The couple didn't spend Christmas together because – shocker – Selena's family isn't too happy that the pair are back together. According to People, an inside source said,

Justin’s family always loved Selena, but Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin ... Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.

Ugh. Why can't we just get one holiday where Justin and Selena can spend happily together?

Selena's family clearly doesn't ship the two of them together, which must be tough for the couple, especially since Justin's mom has been very vocal about how much she loves Selena.

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, spoke to PEOPLE during the Justice Speaks Holiday Luncheon benefit in L.A., and said,

I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.

See? Why can't everyone just be like Justin's mom and root for these two to be together – especially during the holidays?

And guess what, New Year's Eve isn't looking too promising either. According to E! News, Selena Gomez hopped on a flight to Cabo with her friends for a New Year's Eve vacation. A source told the outlet,

She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos ... They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together.

First of all, why is Justin not tagging along on this trip? And second... why did I not get an invite? I want to giggle with friends and plan fun dinners. Selena, pick me! Pick ME!

So, where in the world is Justin Bieber while Selena is busy having a fiesta in Cabo? Well, while Selena is working on her tan, Justin is working on his hockey skills, apparently.

Social media fan accounts report that Bieber has been spotted playing hockey in his native home of Canada – essentially in the complete opposite climate from Selena:

At least he looks happy, I guess?

Sigh. Well, if they aren't together when the ball drops, at least there's always FaceTime.