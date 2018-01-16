Photos Of Kylie Jenner's "Baby Bump" In CVS Are Circulating, But Fans Aren't Buying It

Kylie Jenner has stepped out in public... possibly. Photos are circulating of the starlet (or someone who looks a lot like her) that would confirm all the reported pregnancy rumors. The only problem? It's hard to tell if the woman photographed is actually Jenner. The photos of Kylie Jenner's baby bump in CVS definitely have fans skeptical. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for confirmation, but did not hear back by time of publication.

There is definitely a lot to question about this photo. First of all, Kylie has stayed almost completely out of the public eye since the reported pregnancy news broke in September. All of a sudden she's popping into CVS for razors? I DON'T THINK SO, WORLD. Unless she's been using her reported pregnancy to truly mess with fans, I don't think there would be any "accidental" sightings of Jenner.

I've never worked with any of the Kardashian-Jenners personally, but I imagine they have people to do their CVS runs for them.

Next problem: The person featured in the photos doesn't look exactly like Jenner. I agree, she looks very similar with the dark hair and oversized hoodie, but I can't get myself to believe without a doubt that the woman in the green hoodie is Jenner.

If Jenner is indeed pregnant, this could explain the changes to her look, but without confirmation from Jenner herself, it's hard to use that argument.

One similarity that could lead fans to believe this is Jenner is the woman's style. We all know the Life of Kylie star loves an oversized hoodie with sunglasses and black leggings. Besides the summery, floral slides, the outfit above matches very closely to the outfit Jenner was photographed in while at Jordyn Woods' birthday party in December. The blurry photo reportedly showed Jenner who looked pregnant, according to fans. In the photo, Jenner is wearing a dark-colored oversized hoodie, black leggings, and high-top sneakers.

Fans are definitely skeptical about the CVS photo, but there's an even bigger reason people are raising an eyebrow. On Jan. 16, Kylie Cosmetics released the news about a new eyeshadow palette called "Blue Honey" and four brand-spanking-new "warm" velvets being released on Jan. 23.

Kylie Cosmetics launching new products isn't surprising, but Jenner remaining silent about the upcoming drops is weird AF. Jenner is usually the first one swatching samples on Snapchat and teasing the releases on Twitter. If Jenner isn't even promoting her own brand, where is she and what is she doing?

I'm actually really liking the "Blue Honey" palette, BUT HOW DO I KNOW FOR SURE WITHOUT SWATCHES?

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I'm getting to the end of my rope with Jenner and the reported pregnancy rumors. I don't know how much more I can take. I've been done since the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card.

If you recall, the first family of reality television decided to do a "fun" thing and release their annual Christmas card day by day. Totally fun, right? WRONG. Everyday, Jenner was nowhere to be seen. This led fans to believe that Day 25 would be Jenner's big reveal and she would be (fingers crossed) standing there obviously pregnant.

Well, Day 25 came and went with no Jenner. She wasn't there hiding behind a tree, we couldn't see her shadow, or the faintest sign of Jenner anywhere. The worst part, none of the family members acted like it was a big deal. ALL OUR SOULS WERE CRUSHED. OH WELL.

If Jenner is actually pregnant, I have a feeling we'll be finding out sooner than later. There are too many people diligently watching.

