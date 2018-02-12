Kylie Jenner has proven she is kween over us all. She left the public eye for months, returned with a new daughter, and we're all more obsessed than ever. She's slowly starting to venture outside her home, and she honestly looks better than ever. Photos of Kylie Jenner after giving birth to Stormi Webster are amazing. In true Kylie fashion — everything is on point.

Can I just remind everyone that Jenner gave birth on Feb. 1 — THAT WAS LITERALLY LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AGO, PEOPLE. Next thing we all know, Jenner comes strutting out of her Bentley SUV in an Adidas sweatsuit looking fresh AF. How do you do it Kylie? TELL US.

Kylie rocked a red Adidas track suit with blue detailing and high-top white sneakers. She paired the whole look with trendy, tiny sunglasses. Side note: Is it time I get on the itty bitty sunglass trend? Is everyone doing it? Kylie pulls them off so well, it gives me hope I can, too.

Jenner put on her freshest sweats for a quick Starbucks run with her BFF, Jordyn Woods, on Feb. 11. There's still no sign of Kylie's new bundle of joy, Stormi. However, Stormi is less than a month old, and I'm sure Jenner isn't ready for her to be bombarded by paparazzi quite yet.

This was the second time Jenner has graced us with her presence since the arrival of Stormi. On Feb. 10, Jenner was spotted with Jordyn Woods in Calabasas heading to a meeting, according to TMZ. Jenner kept it comfy for that outing, as well. She wore black bicycle shorts that were very "Kim Kardashian for Yeezy" vibes with a matching fanny pack and oversize, cropped, white jacket.

Some people took to Twitter to criticize Jenner's "revealing" outfit. There were tweets that called the starlet out for using a fanny pack to camouflage any potential "problem" areas. A few people even accused the 20-year-old of getting liposuction. First of all, body shaming is never OK. Second of all, SHE JUST HAD A BABY ON FEB. 1. Can we all just be decent to the new mother?

I should mention, that response doesn't come close to the amount of positive messages Jenner has been receiving from fans. She opened up with the news about Stormi on Feb. 4 via Instagram. The heartfelt post apologized for keeping fans "in the dark" during her pregnancy journey and break from the limelight. The full post said,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there ws no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.

Jenner may still be slowly getting back into the swing of things in the public eye, but she is definitely still revealing things on her schedule. She gave fans a tiny preview of Stormi on Instagram Feb. 6. You can see the baby's tiny hand grasping Kylie's perfectly manicured thumb. It's adorable.

Apparently, a lot of people think it's pretty damn cute because the photo basically broke Instagram. As of now, the photo has almost 16.7 million likes — making it the most-liked photo in Instagram history. OKURRR.

It's great to see Jenner out and about again. I'm sure she's enjoying life with Stormi, and I can't wait for more updates. Keep doing you, Ky.

