I know she's never been one to hide from confrontation or drama, but I have to admit I was kind of surprised to hear that Khloé Kardashian was already out on the town doing her thang just two days after it was revealed that her (ex?) boyfriend Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's (former?) bestie Jordyn Woods. The 34-year-old reality star rolled up to the party for the Pretty Little Thing Los Angeles office opening on Feb. 20 with her BFF Malika Haqq in tow. And the photos of Khloe Kardashian's first event after Tristan and Jordyn's cheating show just how strong our girl KoKo is, so rock the hell on, you absolute queen!

I don't know how many hours it took Kris Jenner to convince Khlo-Money to show up at this thing — "You're doing great, sweetie!" — but she arrived with Haqq at around 7:20 p.m. to walk the red carpet like the consummate pro that she is. The two of them even somehow managed to look like complete smoke shows while sporting matching outfits consisting of black leather pants topped with cropped black sweaters that had the Pretty Little Thing brand name blasted all over them.

Check it out:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you hadn't heard of Pretty Little Thing before today, then you clearly don't keep up with Khlo's sister Kourtney, who launched a fashion collab with UK-based retailer back in 2017. Doesn't matter though, because the company will now forever be known as the first public place Khloé hit up after she reportedly split with Thompson, after he reportedly cheated on on her with Woods.

You follow?

Anyway, despite the serious don't-eff-with-me vibe Khloé gave off on the carpet, she really did seem to be in pretty good spirits the entire night despite everything that's gone down. No, I wasn't there. My invite must have gotten lost in the mail or whatever, you know? But I did stalk Instagram and Snapchat all night so I could see how my girl was doing, and it looks like she is doing just fine thank you very much.

Exhibit A:

Khloé confidently walked into the event, with Haqq — who's coming through as a true ride-or-die — following close behind:

Exhibit B:

Khloé happily vamped with Ashley Graham, who was co-hosting the event:

Exhibit C:

Khloé stopped to sweetly greet James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules:

Exhibit D:

Khloé smiled big as she participated in the ribbon cutting alongside Graham and Pretty Little Thing CEO Umar Kamani.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So there you have it.

Is she still hurting inside? Well, duh. She's only human, you know. I mean, look what she just posted to her Instagram story:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

But Khloé is clearly one bad*ss mama who made a pretty powerful statement by putting on a brave freaking face and showing up to this party, whether she actually wanted to or not.

Keeping being fierce and holding your head up high, sis. You so got this!