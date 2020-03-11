Pilot Pete finally picked his co-pilot for life... even if the engagement didn't last. During the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor, which aired on March 10, he asked Hannah Ann Sluss to marry him. Fitting with all the uncertainty of this season, Peter Weber's proposal body language was tense and full of emotion.

After examining images from Weber's proposal to Sluss, Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, concludes the two were "doomed from the start," adding there were visibly "way too many personal internal conflicts from them both."

This isn't shocking, considering Brown previously told Elite Daily that while Weber appeared to be giving Sluss his full attention on their last date in Australia, his connection with Madison Prewett looked stronger and "super hot." (Wowza.) So, considering that Prewett eliminated herself from the show, and Sluss nearly didn't show up for the proposal, it makes sense why Weber would look so stressed.

Elite Daily spoke to Brown again to get her insight on what Weber might have been feeling during the big moment.

She observed that our boy Weber looked unsure about his decision to pop the question. "He’s conflicted here," she says of the below image. "The corner of his lips are turned down. But he’s not showing sadness in his eyebrows where we’d expect to see it."

ABC

That being said, Sluss doesn't seem to be walking on sunshine either. "She looks a little teary-eyed here," says Brown, adding that those don't look like happy tears, either.

ABC

Luckily, the two eventually managed to sync up and celebrate. "Here, we finally see some real joy from them both! Open mouths and big smiles," says Brown. "Even some surprise with eyebrows raised." This moment might have come as a shock to both of them!

ABC

By the end, the tables had turned, and Weber was excited about the proposal. "Here we go! This is what we want to see from a happy couple," says Brown. "They’re matching each other’s body language with mouths wide open and eyes sparkling. He’s a little more into it than her leaning forward. She’s just a touch more reserved."

ABC

Unfortunately, things didn't exactly go as planned for the couple. A month after their Australian engagement, Weber called things off with Sluss because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. Sluss handled the breakup beautifully, leaving Weber with these fateful words: "I’m going to go get my life back on track now, where it originally was before."

Weber reunited with Prewett and said during After the Final Rose on March 10 that they will "take it a day at a time" when it comes to their relationship.