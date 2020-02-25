Brace yourself, because Peter Weber's quote about Madison Prewett's controversial ultimatum is actually kind of sweet. ICYMI: During The Bachelor's fantasy suites episode, which aired on Monday, Feb. 23, Prewett told Weber that if he has sex with any of the other finalists, it would make it "really hard" for her to stick around. While the rest of the world took that as an ultimatum, Weber didn't exactly see it that way.

"I don't feel like it was an ultimatum. I don't," he told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 24. "I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night, and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that's what she did."

"Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There's no doubt about that," Weber continued. "But I can't fault her for sharing her heart."

During the episode, Weber attempted to gain clarity from Prewett about her exact feelings. "So what are you saying, if I were to spend the night with someone else is that not something you could..." he began.

Prewett jumped in to say, "It’s going to be really hard for me if that’s the case."

When Weber asked if that was a "no" to him essentially being able to sleep with the other women without losing her completely, Prewett was unsure. "I don’t know," she said. "I don’t know how to answer that because I don’t want to tell you..."

But Weber needed her to be a little more clear than that. "Well, I kind of need to know, I don’t know what you’re trying to tell me right now," he pressed. "What are you asking?"

Weber continued pressing Prewett to give him an answer "right now" so that he could "be clear" about her expectations.

She finally explained, "In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum or tell you what you can or can’t do at all and I hope you know that and I hope you know my heart, but for me actions speak louder than words and I’m just really big on that."

After that difficult conversation, the couple headed to Australia, where Prewett was scheduled to have the last fantasy suite date with Weber. Weber wound up spending the night with both Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss and, as you can imagine, that information didn't go down well with Prewett, who then revealed to Weber that she's waiting until marriage to have sex.

"I felt just like, really hurt in there, and like, I can't change who I am. I can't change what I believe in, what I stand for, what I need," Prewett explained, adding that she felt "torn" about how many more of her values she could compromise for him.

But Weber wasn't willing to let her go that easily. "Don't walk away. Don't," he pleaded. "I know I'm not perfect, not even close. If you can honestly see you and me together forever, do not walk away. Please don't. I know that I hurt you and I'm sorry for that, but please don't walk away from this. What do you need to do?"

Unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, there was no clear conclusion by the end of the episode. Prewett said she wasn't sure how she felt, and they parted ways.

Tune in to the next episode to see how this tense situation will pan out.