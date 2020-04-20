How does America's most opinionated mom really feel about her son's love life? Peter Weber's mom Barb's comment on Kelley Flanagan's Instagram says it all. The comment in question took place on a picture Kelley posted of herself snuggling with an adorable dog on April 19 alongside the caption, "Thanks fur the memories 🐶 ❤️." Barb clearly was a fan of the post, considering the fact that she decided to comment on it with five red heart emojis. Kelley responded to the message with another three hearts.

Barb isn't the only member of the Weber family showering Kelley with love, either. Peter Weber Sr. also took to Instagram to send his son's boo some kind words. He wrote, "Best friends 😍," to which Kelley responded with another heart.

Clearly the Weber family is feeling Kelley, and, based on her heart-filled responses, she's feeling them right back. This must be a real load off of Peter's shoulders after, you know, he tried to date Madison Prewett and his mom literally said she and the rest of his family believed he was going to have to "fail to succeed."

This isn't the first time Barb has shown her love for Kelley on Instagram. Back in early March, the @commentsbybachelor Instagram account caught Barb posting affectionate comments on two separate pictures Kelley posted of herself sitting in the audience during the live After the Final Rose show.

Instagram

At that time, as far as the world knew, Peter was with Madison and Barb was not happy about it. Kelley was just another one of his many exes. And yet, his mom was showering her with some girlfriend-level love.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

On one post, Barb wrote, "The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!You were and will always be my Fav rav," alongside a heart emoji. On the next, she wrote "we need to do lunch and go shopping for the day," alongside another red heart emoji.

Since then, I'm guessing Peter told his mom she was embarrassing him and she cooled it for a bit but now that they're obviously back together (even if they're not officially dating) it seems as though Barb is comfortable giving Kelley social media attention again.