Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber's Astrological Compatibility Is Pretty Promising

Ever since Kaia Gerber was first spotted getting lunch with Pete Davidson on Oct. 22, the model's maybe-relationship with the SNL star has developed at breakneck speed. In the past month, Gerber has attended Davidson's comedy shows and SNL tapings, sported a gold "P" necklace, accompanied him to a wedding and other weekend getaways, and played an intense game of tonsil hockey with him while lounging poolside in Miami. Though they have yet to confirm their relationship status, I'm feeling optimistic that these two are the real deal. What's even more exciting: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's astrological compatibility is surprisingly promising.

Davidson was born on Nov. 16, which makes him a passionate and persistent Scorpio. Cindy Crawford's model daughter is a levelheaded, no-nonsense Virgo, since she was born on Sept. 3. These two may seem like opposites in temperament — as Virgos think everything through carefully and rationally, while Scorpios are better known for their impulsivity — but their opposing qualities actually allow for an intense bond. It also helps that these two signs both tend to shy away from crowds and large social events. After Davidson's last few very public relationships, a quiet romance may be exactly what he needs.

In romantic relationships, Scorpios are intense. They fall hard and fast, and when their feelings aren't reciprocated, it can be pretty devastating. In a November interview with Paper Magazine, Davidson spoke about the fact that some of his past relationships have failed because his intensity can be "off-putting." "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," he said. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? ...But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that."

Virgos are also givers, but in a different sort of way. Rather than spoiling and pampering their partners, they do everything they can to help their SOs succeed. This earth sign takes an extremely rational approach to all things, and while romantic relationships aren't a top priority for them, pushing their partners to succeed is a priority. Whether their SO asks for help or not, Virgos will always be there to act as a personal cheerleader, therapist, and housecleaning service, simply because they want their SO to be the best version of themselves that they can be.

These two may be similarly supportive and adept at non-verbal communication, but they tend to differ when it comes to their values. Where Scorpios tend to be morbid and mysterious and can spend hours overanalyzing the smallest exchanges, Virgos are down-to-earth and dependable. Gerber may be young, but she's made it abundantly clear that she doesn't let herself get caught up with nonsense. "When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone," she jokingly told Vogue in a September 2019 interview. "I'm sorry, I just can't."

Because of their differing values, these two signs often have very different interests. Scorpios are dark and drawn to the occult, while Virgos prefer practical, organized activities. As Davidson explained to Paper Magazine, his idea of a good time is building fortresses in his mom's basement before smoking weed and doing mushrooms with his friends. According to her Vogue interview, Gerber would stay at home and play backgammon than go out on dates. They both may enjoy chilling at home rather than going out, but Gerber — who's a self-proclaimed "40-year-old woman in a child's body" — might be just a tad more emotionally mature.

They may not be a perfect match, but there's no denying that Scorpios and Virgos both value trust, depth, and intellectual challenges. If a Scorpio can help a Virgo become more emotional vulnerable, and a Virgo can help a Scorpio let go of vengeful and irrational tendencies, then these two can form a bond where intensity is appreciated and both partners feel ferociously loved.