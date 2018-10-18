What do you do after your whirlwind romance with one of the hottest pop stars on the planet comes to a screeching halt? What's the next step after your engagement with the person you truly thought was the woman of your dreams is suddenly over? Well, for one guy out there, these hypotheticals are actually a reality. And, in order to cope with his alleged breakup with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson is "focusing on himself."

Davidson was spotted for the first time since the reported breakup with Grande on Wednesday, Oct. 17. According to E! News, he was in New York City, walking around in a matching black Ecko tracksuit. So, hey, at least we know he's still stylish. There's no official word on who's staying in the $16 million NYC apartment the couple shared but a source close to Davidson told E! News that, for now, the Saturday Night Live star is "staying with family in New York."

The same source gave E! News some more intel on how Davidson is coping post breakup. "Pete's doing fine," the insider told E! News. "He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing." The source also maintains that Davidson has no ill will towards his former spouse-to-be. "While Pete's focusing on himself, he always wishes the best for Ari," the insider added to E! News.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The source says Davidson is also "happy" about Grande's recent appearance on NBC's Wicked special. "That was always a dream of hers," the insider explained.

Speaking of the Wicked special, Grande made a pretty big statement of her own at the taping by not only showing up without an engagement ring but also reportedly covering her "Pete" tattoo with a Band-Aid. Of course, she could have just had, like, a paper cut or something there that she was trying to keep sanitary. But I think we all have to admit the placement and the timing were very suspicious.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rumors of the couple's split first broke out this past Sunday, Oct. 14. Although both Grande and Davidson have kept relatively quiet about it since then, Grande did make a statement on Instagram on Oct. 15. "Ok today was v special and i'm so grateful i was able to be there," she reportedly wrote in a post about the fact that she got to tape NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween alongside Wicked star Idina Menzel. "Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn. it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's also been reported that since the breakup, Grande returned her nearly $100,000 engagement ring to Davidson, but kept her "emotional support pig," adorably named Piggy Smalls.

Let's keep them both in our prayers as they try to move on from what seems to have been one of the most whirlwind romances of all time.

