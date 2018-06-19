Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande's Body Language On Instagram Says So Much About Their Love

It's not often that rumors of a new celebrity couple go from zero to 100 as fast as they have between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. The couple first started dating in early May and have seemed inseparable ever since. Last week, an Instagram post featuring a dazzling rock on Grande's ring finger has led pretty much everyone to speculate that these two may be engaged after merely weeks of dating. But thankfully, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's body language may shed some light on how serious their connection actually is.

As of now, neither Davidson nor Grande have directly confirmed that they are engaged, but they also haven't said they aren't. The duo has definitely been 'graming and tweeting about their love like there's no tomorrow, and Davidson may even have a few tattoos inspired by Grande.

I spoke with body language expert Blanca Cobb to get her take on the visual connection between these two, and whether or not they could be in it for the long haul.

1 They look like they could be in love. petedavidson on Instagram "Ariana and Pete don’t look over the top in love, but this doesn’t mean that they don’t feel love," Cobb tells Elite Daily. Considering the relatively short amount of time these two have been together, it's understandable that they are still getting to know each other. They might not be overtly giving off the most intense head-over-heels in love vibes, but it's hard to know exactly what's going on between two people from the outside. "The one thing that they have going for them is that they stand super close together," says Cobb. "When you feel love, attraction or a connection with your partner, it’s natural to want to get as close to them as you can."

2 They trust each other. arianagrande on Instagram This picture is definitely very sweet, and these two look like they're feeling some pretty genuine feels. "Look at how close Pete brings Ariana against him," Cobb notes. "She’s snuggled against his body while making herself vulnerable by exposing her neck." Not to mention, Grande and Davidson look really great together from a visual standpoint. The way their energy and styles play off of one another seems to be complimentary. Even though it's a fresh relationship, Cobb notes that they could definitely be experiencing a sense of trust with each other. "She’s feeling a level of trust and comfort to allow Pete to lean on her," says Cobb. "With their eyes closed and a tight hand-hold, they’re locking in the hold and the moment."

3 They aren't afraid to be silly with each other. arianagrande on Instagram "Having fun and acting silly is a great sign for any couple," says Cobb. "Again, we see that Ariana and Pete’s bodies are squashed against each other." Even if you're a serious type of person most of the time, being able to tap into a shared sense of humor with your partner can be such an awesome thing. Dealing with the less than ideal parts of life and relationships can be much easier when you can let go and just enjoy one another. It seems like these two are definitely able to be playful together.