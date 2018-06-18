Some celebrities like to keep their love lives on the down low and out of the public eye as much as possible. Ariana Grande is not one of those people. She has never been one to shy away from shouting about being in love from the rooftops for all the world to hear in her music and see across her social media accounts. That's why it should come as no surprise that Ari has decided to slate in some time to record a tribute to her new bae, Pete Davidson, to include on her upcoming album, Sweetener. Obviously, some fans are a little apprehensive about Grande including a song about Davidson on her album when they've only been together for a month, and Ariana Grande's tweet about writing "Pete" for Pete Davidson after a fan called her "dumb" will not only have you shook, but it'll also get rid of any last doubt you had that these two are totally meant to be.

Over the past month, when Grande wasn't falling truly, madly, and deeply in love with Pete Davidson or performing her new bop "No Tears Left To Cry" across the country, she's been hard at work in the studio recording her highly anticipated new album, Sweetener, which drops in August.

On Sunday, June 17, Grande took to Instagram to share a snippet of a new song she's working on.

Obviously, fans freaked out at the snippet of new music and wanted to know what the song was called. One lucky Twitter user tweeted at Grande asking just that, and actually got a response: "the one from today isss from an interlude ab pete," Grande told fans. "'pete' !" she added, cluing fans in to the title inspired by her main squeeze.

That's when an apprehensive fan jumped in to give some unsolicited advice, suggesting Grande was dumb for writing a song about Pete so early on in their relationship. "'pete' girl we know you love him but are you dumb," the user wrote.

To that, Grande had a pretty simple response: "nah."

Another fan was truly inspired by how little Grande cared about what others thought of her romance moving at lightning speed. "u really don't give a f*ck do u sksksks," the fan wrote.

And that's when Grande decided to get really honest about just how blissed out she is in her new relationship with Davidson. "the truth is ☕️ i been the f*ck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n sh*t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is," she explained.

I'm loving Grande and Davidson's forthcoming attitude about their relationship. Actually, Grande is so very forthcoming that she may have even spilled the beans about moving in with Davidson already. On her Instagram story, she posted a picture of Spongebob Squarepants with the caption, “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines.”

Instagram/ArianaGrande

Obviously, fans took this to mean the couple, who are already rumored to be engaged, are taking another big step in their relationship and moving in together. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of both Grande and Davidson for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Obviously, Grande is not here for anyone putting a damper on how she expresses her love for her boo. And honestly, it's really refreshing. Can Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart take a page out of Grande and Davidson's book of love? I really need them to be as forthcoming about their relationship as Grandavidson (as I've dubbed them) are.