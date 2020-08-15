Talks of a Clueless reboot began in October 2019, but the topic cooled off for a while after no confirmation of official network ties. Finally, on Thursday, Aug. 14, Variety announced that Peacock, the new streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, has landed the rights. The cult '90s movie will be getting a major makeover, though, as Peacock's Clueless reboot series will shift the focus from Cher to Dionne. Here's what to know so far about the updated take.

The story for the new reboot begins as Cher disappears, and suddenly Dionne becomes the new queen bee. The first reports of the reboot in October 2019 set the story as a more mysterious and dramatic take on the '90s film. When it was first announced, Deadline called it a mix of "Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video." Basically, the Dionne-centered tale will have some darker elements and mystery following Cher's disappearance, as well as more character development for Dionne as she navigates the pressures of popularity and the need to find out what happened to her best friend. But while it'll be a bit more dark and mysterious, there will, of course, still be the great comedic elements that made the movie a hit.

Between a Riverdale-esque plot and the description of the new reboot as a "baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look" at Cher's disappearance and Dionne's rise to number one popular kid, it sounds like an exciting blend of modern themes.

When the film Clueless first debuted in 1995, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash starred as fashion-forward high school besties Cher and Dionne, respectively. Then there was a TV adaptation on ABC and UPN for three seasons from 1996 until 1999, with Rachel Blanchard as Cher, while Dash reprised her role as Dionne.

Writers and executive producers signed on to the project include Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, both of whom worked on the revival of Will and Grace. Other executive producers tied to the project include the original producer of the 1995 film, Robert Lawerence, and Corrinne Brinkerhoff, who has worked on shows like American Gothic, The Good Wife, Elementary, and Jane the Virgin.

As of publication, official stars have yet to be announced. It's unclear if former stars Stacy Dash, Alicia Silverstone, or Rachel Blanchard will have cameos, and fans are wondering who will star as Dionne.

Clueless is one of the examples of network reboots of cult classic shows with Black leads. Just as Dionne is starring center stage with the Clueless reboot, Comedy Central recently announced its Black-led spinoff of Daria, titled Jodie, will be voiced by Tracee Ellis Ross. In addition, The Wonder Years is getting a reboot with a Black family.

While the Clueless reboot is currently in development, an official release date has yet to be announced.