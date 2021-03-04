Paris Hilton owned the early '00s. From her hit show The Simple Life to walking all the best red carpets and fashion runways, she was that girl. Although her brand has evolved significantly since then, Hilton is still that girl — just one who's now speaking truth to power in Washington D.C., running her business empire, and now getting engaged to entrepreneur Carter Reum. That may sound like two different women, unless, of course, you consider Paris Hilton's zodiac sign. Then all those contradictions make perfect sense.

Hilton was born on Feb. 17, 1981, under the sign of Aquarius. Aquarius is known as the rebel of the zodiac, so when it comes to matters of the heart, this air sign is full of contradictions. On the one hand, they believe in finding true love with a partner who also happens to be their very best friend; someone who can be their travel companion on this wild ride called life. But on the other hand, they can find it very challenging to open up emotionally to new people, and are often content to keep things very casual. After all, Aquarius is nothing if not highly independent. Needless to say, it takes the right person to first catch and hold Aquarius’s interest, but also to hang with this unique and non-traditional sign in the long run. With that in mind, here's what it's like to be loved by Hilton, according to her zodiac sign.

Aquarius is an independent free spirit.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like their element, air, Aquarius can't be contained. They're highly independent and know their mind. They don't follow trends, they set them, and while they aren't overly concerned about what others think of them, they do tend to feel a bit misunderstood. The ideal partner for an Aquarius can appreciate them for who they are and give them the space to be their best self without judgment. If you can do that, Aquarius is one of the most exciting people to be partnered with. They're spontaneous, social, and up for trying new and unconventional things. In short, flexibility is a must for anyone who wants to court Aquarius.

Commitment can be a challenge for Aquarius.

Aquarius is similar to Aries, in that they're fearless and, when they get interested in something, they go for it without hesitation. But where they differ is that Aquarius is slow to jump into new relationships. They can be very commitment-averse; they're much more comfortable with a friends with benefits situation because deep emotions can be intimidating to them. They prefer to feel like their future is wide open, so a slow transition from casual to serious is typically their preferred pace. However, once they do make that commitment, Aquarius is all-in.

They're looking for a best friend as a partner.

Aquarius is attracted to people who can keep up with them on a conversational and intellectual level. They love long talks where they can laugh and bounce ideas off one another. Their ideal partner is someone who they can talk to for hours and never get bored, but who also understands that Aquarius needs their alone time as well. Aquarius also has a passion for life and new experiences, and they want someone they can enjoy those things with. Aquarius finds expressing emotions challenging, so they connect more on a mental level, at least to begin with. This makes sense, as they desire a partner who's equal parts their best friend and their lover.

They aren't worried about adhering to tradition, even in their relationships.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there's one thing you can count on with an Aquarius, it's that they won't do things the traditional way just because that's how they're done. Aquarius blazes their own trail, so their relationship will be precisely the one they create with their partner. They'll set their own rules and expectations. Period. As a result, they're best partnered with people who have an open mind and aren't rigid in how they define what a relationship is. Instead, it's about finding the dynamic that works for both partners. It might not be typical, but it will be special and very unique.

Hilton's one Aquarius who seems to have found that perfect partner who fits all her requirements in Reum, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's a fellow Aquarius. Sometimes the best partner is one with whom you share the most in common on an astrological level. Here’s hoping the stars aren’t blind for these two.