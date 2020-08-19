Paris Hilton's 'This Is Paris' Documentary Trailer Shows A Whole New Side Of Her

For pop culture fanatics, Paris Hilton is emblematic of the 2000s. The party girl hotel heiress was basically the face of tabloid gossip and all things celebrity for an entire era, but Hilton has recently opened up about how much of her public persona was a character she put on. Now, Hilton is ready to reveal her true self to her fans, and Paris Hilton's This Is Paris documentary trailer does not hold back at all.

Hilton's new documentary, which screened earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival, promises to be an unfiltered and honest look at the heiress' real life. The first trailer for This Is Paris debuted on Monday, Aug. 17, and it features Hilton reckoning with the public image she created for herself throughout the aughts. In recent years, Hilton has spoken about how she purposely played a "dumb blonde" character while in the public eye, an act that helped make her a star on her reality series, The Simple Life. In the trailer for her new documentary, Hilton declares "nobody really knows me," and she candidly apologizes to a cameraperson for accidentally slipping into her other persona: "Sorry, I'm so used to playing a character that it's hard for me to, like, be normal."

The documentary is meant to counteract the public image of Hilton, as the star expresses regret over being stuck with the character she created for herself: "I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I've been stuck with her ever since."

It's not only Hilton's public persona that she's coming to terms with in this new doc, though — the trailer also reveals Hilton will speak about a childhood trauma she has never talked about before. The video shows Hilton's sister Nicky talking about how she heard her sister screaming when they were kids, and her mom Kathy is shown crying. The trailer does not reveal any specifics about what this trauma could be.

This Is Paris will be available to stream on YouTube on Sept. 14. Viewers will be able to stream the full documentary for free with ads, or you can watch the film without ads if you have YouTube Premium.