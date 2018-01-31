Kim Kardashian has been Kanye West's go-to model when it comes to displaying all of the Yeezy looks. It seems like she's always being photographed IRL in her husband's line, but now we know why she's had so many pictures taken of her in those looks. Kardashian and West had Instagram models dress just like Kardashian and replicate all of the photos of her in Yeezy clothes, and Paris Hilton is one of the models. Yup, Paris Hilton's Yeezy Season 6 photos look exactly like Kim Kardashian. Even down to the silvery hair. The photos will seriously make you do a double take.

If you go to YeezySupply.com, you'll see the Season 6 page right away. All of the photos are of Kardashian, and it looks like these are the photos the Instagram models and Hilton recreated. I honestly thought all of these pics Kim K posted were paparazzi photos, but I guess these were all legit photo shoots... the more you know! The photos and their replicas show these women walking around outside doing typical everyday things like getting out of a car with a cup of coffee, walking from a car and into a building while texting, and closing car doors. I guess Kanye wants us all to see how ~functional~ his clothes are (likely to distract us from the fact that they're outrageously expensive, but hey, it's #fashion, right?).

Kardashian tweeted the photos of Hilton, calling her "The OG" and "#ForeverTheOG."

It's fun to see what Paris Hilton would look like if she dressed as Kim Kardashian for Halloween.

Kardashian also retweeted the photos of the other models who recreated her Yeezy pics.

Fans who weren't really into the campaign before now are super into it.

And they're giving props to Kim and Kanye for showing a range of body types in the campaign, although there are definitely a lot of body types not included in the campaign.

They also think Kanye's a genius for utilizing Kim and her ultimate influencer status as the face of the campaign.

This whole campaign is basically the physical embodiment of the Mean Girls line, "I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops, so I bought army pants and flip flops."

They also think Kim is a genius for posting those topless photos just days before this campaign launched. In hindsight, it was clearly a move to get the internet buzzing about her in order to boost momentum for the Season 6 campaign launch.

Kim Kardashian posted topless photos earlier this week and nearly broke the internet again. Outside of the backlash she got for putting her hair in Fulani braids (aka corn rows) and calling them "Bo Derek braids" (Bo Derek is a white woman who most definitely did not invent that hairstyle), fans loved the photos and Khloé Kardashian praised her sister for her confidence.

Kardashian posted the topless photos on Jan. 29 in a series of tweets and Instagram posts.

After getting the expected backlash she always gets after posting photos like these (*sighs heavily*, someone is always ready to slut shame Kim Kardashian), she posted another photo of her in a (faux?) fur coat and said, "Hi, can I get zero f*cks please, thanks." Khloé Kardashian stood up for her sister in two tweets that applauded Kim's "don't give a f*ck" attitude. The tweets said, "I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY," and "Between her pictures and her clap backs.... I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks."

Between those topless photos earlier this week and now the launch of the Yeezy Season 6 campaign, it's pretty f*cking hard to deny that Kim and Kanye are experts in how to use social media to their advantage. Even Paris Hilton can't deny it, and she literally is the person who made Kim Kardashian famous...