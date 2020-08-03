Panera is bringing something new and exciting for fans of its Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac & Cheese. Combining the two fan-favorite items into one crave-worthy dish you can enjoy at home, Panera at Home's Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese is rolling out to grocery stores so soon. Here's what to know about the cheesy mash-up.

On Monday, Aug. 3, Panera announced the release of its new Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese packaged offering, which as the name hints, is a combo of the Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac & Cheese sold at the chain's nationwide locations, according to an email from Panera to Elite Daily. Selling for $6.99 per 16-ounce container, the Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese features two different cheddar cheese sauces, broccoli florets, and julienned carrots with the same pipette rigate pasta in its Classic Mac & Cheese. According to Panera, its Broccoli Cheddar Soup is a top-selling item on its menu and the No. 1 refrigerated soup sold in the United States, so it was a natural pairing for the brand's best-selling Mac & Cheese.

Starting the week of Aug. 3, you'll be able to find Panera At Home's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese in the refrigerator section of select grocery stores nationwide, such as Food Lion, Giant, Martin’s, and Jewel. You'll have to provide your own bread bowl for the real Panera ~experience~ but that's a small price to pay for picking up two tasty bites in one on your next grocery run. If you don't see it right away, you can check back as it continues to roll out through out the fall.

Panera also recently released a few new items to its store menus in late July, like the Chipotle Bacon Melt and Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich, so if you'd rather have the full take-out experience, you can still hit up your local restaurant for something new. With the new grocery Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese offering and updated in-store menus, you have plenty of Panera options at your fingertips.

