Joy is in the air. Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis have welcomed their first child, and the new dad couldn't be more excited. O.T. Genasis' reaction to Malika Haqq giving birth is so sweet.

Haqq announced her pregnancy in September 2019, and speculation quickly began to swirl that Genasis was the father, despite the former couple's June 2019 split. Haqq remained silent on the situation until February 2020 when she confirmed Genasis was the father of her son during a speech at her baby shower.

Following the shower, Haqq wrote a beautiful message about the support she's received from Genasis throughout her pregnancy.

"Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," she captioned a picture of them. "I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. O.T. and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."

Now that the baby is here, Genasis is beyond thrilled. After Haqq shared a sweet snapshot holding hands with little Ace, he left a loving comment. "My boy," he wrote below the pic.

Of course, Genasis was sure to share a photo of his own as well. The rapper gave fans a first glimpse at Ace's face and, well, it was cuteness overload. "Ace. I love you 03.14.20," he captioned the pic.

No one is more excited than Genasis and Haqq themelves, but the Kardashian family were a close second. Each member of the KarJenner fam was over the moon for the new parents, and were sure to say so.

"Ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!! Kylie Jenner wrote below Haqq's pic. "My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you," Haqq's BFF Khloé Kardashian added.

Genasis and Haqq are no longer romantically involved, but that doesn't mean they don't have love for each other. If their first few days as parents were any indication, these two are going to slay the co-parenting game.