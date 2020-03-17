Congratulations are in order for Malika Haqq, who is officially a proud mama. The reality star gave birth to her baby boy on March 13, and there's been no shortage of love and support from her friends and family. Of course, the KarJenner family sent their love, and Haqq's BFF Khloé Kardashian sent the sweetest message of all. The Kardashians' reactions to Malika Haqq giving birth has friendship goals written all over them.

TBH, I already knew Koko's reaction to the baby news would be something special. When Haqq first announced she was pregnant in September 2019, her bestie was over the moon.

"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!"

Fast-forward six months later, and, now, Khloé is gushing with joy over Malika giving birth. Haqq posted an adorable photo of her and O.T. Genasis holding the newborn's hand on Instagram, and revealed the baby's name in the caption, writing, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020."

Khloé and the gang came rushing in to leave their supportive comments about the baby news immediately.

"My beautiful, beautiful nephew," Khloé wrote. "Ace, we have been waiting for you."

"Life is beautiful," Kourtney wrote. "Can't wait to smell him."

Just from a photo of baby Ace's little hand, Kim knew he was perfect, writing, "He's perfect!!!! We can't wait to meet him! Love you so much!"

The love didn't stop there. Almost every single member of the KarJenner family left a comment.

"Ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!" Kylie Jenner wrote below the pic.

"Congrats!!! love you," Kendall said in a comment of her own.

Even Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble chimed in. "Congrats !!!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Fans already knew Haqq was practically part of the KarJenner family, but their love and support for her first child really solidifies that. Little Ace will probably have a unique upbringing with celeb parents, but there definitely won't be a shortage of love to go around.