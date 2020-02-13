Days after revealing her future baby's father is rapper O.T. Genasis, Malika Haqq took to Instagram to explain their current relationship dynamic. Haqq confirmed she and Genasis are no longer an item, but they plan on raising their baby boy together. Malika Haqq's Instagram about raising her baby with O.T. Genasis is so mature, and everyone should take note.

Haqq announced her pregnancy last September, but she didn't mention the father's name at the time. Fans thought it was likely Genasis, since Haqq was in a relationship with him for two years before their split in June 2019. And, as it turns out, fans were right. On Feb. 10, Khloé Kardashian threw Haqq a bear-themed baby shower, where she invited all of Haqq's friends and family, including Genasis. That night, Haqq included him in her emotional speech.

"Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me," Haqq said. "I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy."

The "CoCo" rapper later confirmed the news on his Instagram. "My son on da way...Give me a baby name now...GO!!!" he captioned a picture of himself from the party.

Take a look at Haqq and Genasis' baby shower posts below.

On Feb. 13, Haqq updated fans on her relationship status, confirming she's single, but will raise her child with Genasis by her side. "Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone," she wrote.

Haqq said the two will continue to put their baby first and will always be there for their child no matter what. "OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents," Haqq said.

Friends and family praised Haqq's mature message. Haqq's twin sister, Khadijah, wrote, "I’m ultimately proud of you guys! Our family is growing 🙌🏾," while Kardashian commented a few heart emojis, clearly happy for her bestie.

Haqq and Genasis putting aside any differences they may have in order to raise their baby together is absolutely admirable.