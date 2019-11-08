Oreo's New Chocolate Marshmallow & Caramel Coconut Flavors Are Coming In 2020

Oreo is already making the year 2020 one to look forward to. With two brand new flavors hitting store shelves in January, your sweet tooth will be working overtime. Oreo's new Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut flavors sound like the perfect way to pick you up after the hustle of the holidays.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Oreo announced the two new flavors with a promo video on Twitter and Instagram. According to an Oreo representative, the Caramel Coconut Oreos will have "caramel coconut flavored cream with coconut pieces," and the Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos "will feature delicious marshmallow pieces with chocolate marshmallow-flavored cream." And luckily for those who think these flavors sound like the best thing since the announcement of limited-edition S'mores Oreos, both will have a permanent home in the Oreo brand when they launch in the new year.

Oreo didn't respond to Elite Daily's inquiry about the pricing at the time of publication, but Oreos typically sell for between $3 to $4, according to the Target website, so you can likely expect similar pricing from the newest additions to the Oreo lineup. The new Oreo cookies will also have little pieces of marshmallow and coconut goodness mixed into the cream. While many argue that the OG Oreos are the best — just because they're classic — it's also really hard to argue against a Caramel Coconut Oreo with real pieces of coconut.

Although these new Oreos are going to be permanent offerings, you may want to grab the Peppermint Bark Oreos before they disappear from stores again. If you didn't have the opportunity to try the Peppermint Bark Oreos when they were introduced in November 2018, now is your chance. You can find the limited-edition Peppermint Bark Oreos at major retailers nationwide. As of publication, you can find them for $3.19 at Target, but they'll be disappearing when the holiday season is over. The Peppermint Back Oreos are "filled with a mouthwatering peppermint bark–flavored creme," which contains little Peppermint pieces throughout, according to the product description.

Fill up on all the holiday Oreos while you wait to ring in 2020 with the new flavors. Talk about a sweet start to the new year.