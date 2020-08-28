One Direction's Liam Payne Is Engaged To Model Maya Henry!

Get ready to feel old, 1D stans, because One Direction's Liam Payne is engaged to Maya Henry, his model girlfriend of two years. On Aug. 27, the Daily Mail published photos of Henry wearing a massive sparkler on her left ring finger as she and Payne left London's Novikov restaurant. Just a day later, a rep for the couple confirmed the engagement rumors to multiple outlets. The newly engaged duo has yet to share the news on social media, but you better believe I'm going to keep refreshing Instagram until they do.

Though they didn't become IG official until September 2019, the singer and the model were first romantically linked more than a year earlier in August 2018. Reportedly, the two first met all the way back in 2015 when Henry attended a One Direction meet-and-greet, and they reportedly reconnected at a Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner in Tremezzo, Lake Como, in July 2018, soon after Payne announced his split from his previous partner, singer and TV personality Cheryl Tweedy. A source reportedly claimed to The Mirror back in August 2019 Payne waited "several months" to go public with his relationship "out of respect" for Tweedy, with whom he shares his three-year-old son, Bear.

Eventually, Payne decided he couldn't keep his romance with Henry on the DL any longer. When he was asked during a September 2019 appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp why he'd decided to go public with his relationship, Payne said, "I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not. It's not worth my happiness. I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide." Two days later, he posted his first Instagram with Henry, writing, "Sometimes I don't recognize this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though." Cuteness overload!

Aside from a few loved-up IG pics, Payne and Henry have kept their romance pretty quiet, and they even sparked breakup rumors in February 2020 after several months passed without any sightings. However, a source for the Daily Mail reportedly claimed, "Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together. Both been taking time off social media lately and enjoying each other's company away from the spotlight." And if that rock on Henry's finger is any indication, things are better than ever between these two. Congrats to the happy couple, and I look forward to receiving my wedding invitation in the mail.