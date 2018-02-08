I've never been a huge Valentine's Day person. Frankly, I just don't get the hype. I don't understand the people in relationships who think the Hallmark cards and heart-shaped candies that don't even taste that good somehow constitute an excuse to flaunt their love all over social media. By the same token, I also don't understand single people who think the Hallmark Holiday is an excuse to complain about their seemingly eternal singleness. That being said, there is one Valentine's Day attitude that I can get behind and that's Oloni's #ValentinesDayChallenge on Twitter that's inspiring women from around the world to shoot their shot with their crushes.

I'm all about being productive, and although I have been guilty of doing this many times, sitting around waiting for your crush to somehow telepathically realize you have feelings for them is a colossal waste of time. So, no, I don't love Valentine's Day but I'm more than happy to use it as an excuse to inspire women to speak up and say something to their crushes. In her call to action, Oloni wrote:

Ladies, ask the guy you have a crush on to be your Valentine this year & tell him you’d like to go on a date with him. Tweet me a screenshot of his response

It was a tough order for sure but, oh baby, did people deliver.

She got a very enthusiastic "yes."

It turns out they were both working up the courage to ask each other out.

He has to work Valentine's Day but that doesn't mean he's not interested.

She was his WCW all along!

She didn't put all of her eggs in one basket.

In exchange for her asking, he'll plan the date.

He may just be looking for a free dinner but I'd still take his response as a win.

She lifted up his hopes and shot him right back down.

He's in but he's got a questionable work sitch.

She got a yes with not one, not two, but THREE exclamation points!!!

It's going to be their "first real date."

He would be honored to be her Valentine.

He got a little raunchy with his acceptance but we'll take it.

He was just going to ask her the same thing!! Great minds think alike, amiright?

He would pick her over anyone else. SWOON.

He didn't just give her a "yeah," he gave her a "hell yeah."

He'll do it but he'd like a reason why.

He's not just in for Valentine's Day; this dude's in it for the long haul.

Of course, the challenge didn't pan out quite as well for everyone.

This woman slid into her crush's DM's and got blocked.

This woman might be getting ghosted but, hey, there's still hope.

He's down to hang... as friends.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade!

If you're lucky enough to have a crush, do yourself a favor and take Oloni's challenge. You don't have to share the screenshot on Twitter for the world to see! Although, if you do, more power to you. The most important thing is to just do it for yourself. You only get one life to live and there's no telling when it will end so don't waste time suppressing feelings and leaving important things left unsaid.

Tell your crush how you feel! Even if they don't feel the same way, you'll be glad you got it off your chest and got a better sense for where they stand.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!