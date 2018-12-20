If you're a devout Ole Henriksen user, as I am, you know that each color-coded line created by the brand is designed to target and treat a different skin concern, from dullness to sensitivity to acne and oil. The Transform range are the boys in blue (packaging, that is) and they're all about exfoliating your way to a balanced, beautiful complexion. When I heard about the new Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner and saw it in its tall blue bottle, I was instantly sure it would become a fast favorite, and after reading up on the powerhouse ingredients, I'm even more convinced.

As a regular wearer of a full face of makeup, texture is essentially my worst nightmare. I can cover redness with the right concealer, mask dullness with a strobe of highlighter, but there's no makeup product out there that can be piled on top of skin to truly smooth it out. It's a task only facial treatments or diligent skincare usage can properly accomplish, and Ole Henriksen's Transform range specializes in exactly that. With nine products in the collection already, the brand decided to achieve a perfect ten with the launch of the brand-new Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner ($28, olehenriksen.com), and I couldn't be more excited that they decided to throw a toner into the mix.

According to my research (aka, asking all my friends if they use one in their personal routines) a lot of people seem to be confused by the purpose of a toner. It's all in the name, people: A singer sings, a runner runs, a toner tones. Toners are a great way to balance out your skin, and often cater specifically to certain needs. Some toners target oil and are a live-saver for those of us with unwanted shine, while others, like this one, exfoliate to reveal a better, brighter complexion underneath texture concerns like acne scars and fine lines.

If you're wondering, "How could a product possibly perform such magic?" then allow me to share this before-and-after shot, featuring beauty guru Desi Perkins:

Impressive, right? It all comes down to the ingredients. The product is grounded in my one true skincare love: AHAs, or alpha hydroxy acids, which are exfoliating chemical compounds like glycolic and lactic acids. When I was really going through it with my acne scars, AHAs absolutely changed the game for me, and now I want the world to know about them. This kind of non-physical exfoliation really allows for a complexion that's more even in texture and tone over time — and in the case of this toner, the Ole Henriksen brand claim it's been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of dark spots in only seven days. I wish I could fast-forward to a week from now to confirm or deny, but their products have never failed me before, so I'm prepared to take the brand's word for it. In addition to AHAs, the formula contains sandalwood, chamomile and licorice extracts, which balance out the more extreme chemical compounds and ensure this product is safe to use every single day.

Tempted to try this out? Let's talk about the "when" before the "where". As in, when do you use a toner in your skincare routine? After removing any makeup and cleansing your face, put some product on a cotton pad and wipe the skin, note the sugar lemon scent and the tingly texture, and then follow with any serums or moisturizers to round out your routine. Now for the where, as in where can you snag this product? It's already live on the Ole Henriksen website as well as available on Sephora's site, and it will hit shelves in Sephora stores on December 26. If you think your complexion can benefit from a formula that targets dark spots, scars, and fine lines, then this might be the right product to gift yourself to start 2019 on the road to great skin.