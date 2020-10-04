Astrology describes the many shades of life. Truth is, those shades are rarely ever as simple as black or white. Most of the time, they're filled with many different shades of gray. The experiences that astrology describes are multi-faceted and difficult to label under a simple "good" or "bad." While you might find an astrological experience to be difficult, you might notice that it was also strengthening and empowering, leading you to feel glad it happened. Keep this in mind when I say October 5, 2020 will be the worst week for some zodiac signs, because chances are, they'll gain so much out of it in the long run.

When Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — forms an opposition with unpredictable Uranus on Oct. 7, you may feel restless and stressed. There may be a lot on your plate during this time and you may feel like you can't keep up with how fast your thoughts are rolling. You may even get the feeling like something unexpected is about to happen, leaving you on the edge of your seat. Try to stay focused on the present moment as best as you can, because you don't need the added anxiety.

Mars — planet of aggression, passion, and stamina — has also been retrograde in competitive and driven Aries and it's been taking no prisoners. This retrograde could be leaving you feeling deflated and uninspired, as well as angry and frustrated. This retrograde may reach new lows when Mars forms a square with Pluto — planet of death and rebirth — on Oct. 9. You may feel the retrograde takes on a darker tone during this time, pushing your thoughts to uncomfortable places.

Here's why this will be the worst week for Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius:

Shutterstock

Taurus: You May Feel Unpredictable Energy In Your Relationships

You care about having stability in your relationships, Taurus. You like knowing who you can rely on and who you can trust. However, this week, you may feel like something is off and you can't quite pinpoint where you stand with someone you care about. Instead of jumping to conclusions, try focusing on the facts and communicating your feelings patiently and carefully. Make sure you mention how something made you feel rather than choosing the tactic of accusing or attacking them. Your approach can make all the difference.

Scorpio: You May Be Struggling To Quiet Your Negative Thoughts

When you have one negative thought, it inevitably leads to another, and then another until you're trapped in a full-blown negative thought spiral. This week, you may find yourself slipping into that spiral more often than usual, Scorpio. Instead of indulging these dark places in your mind, remind yourself of something good in your life, something that will get your mind off of it. It's not possible to think positive all the time, but you can train yourself to redirect course when you find yourself focusing on nothing but the negative.

Sagittarius: There May Be Uncomfortable Shifts In Your Routine

You've probably been having difficulty paying attention to what's going on lately, Sagittarius. This week, you may be feeling the instinct to daydream rather than focus; to procrastinate rather get things done. It may feel as though you're falling behind what with all the unexpected inconveniences getting in the way. While you might feel overwhelmed by all the work you have to do, try and do things one step at a time. If you focus on the destination, you'll lose hope. Focus on accomplishing each tiny step and congratulate yourself every time you do.